Ranbir Kapoor's past roles have led some viewers to question his suitability for the part of Lord Ram. Actor Dipika Chikhlia defended his casting, saying actors should be allowed to explore different characters.
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‘Someone Who Can Do Animal Can Also Play Rama’: Dipika Chikhlia Defends Ranbir’s Casting In Ramayana
Dipika Chikhlia has defended Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, saying actors should explore varied roles. Ranbir has also addressed the criticism, stressing that portraying Ram requires belief, sincerity and the right intentions.
- Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana casting sparked debate among viewers.
- Dipika Chikhlia defended him, stressing actors' versatile capabilities.
- She argued an actor's past shouldn't restrict future roles.
- Ranbir believes sincerity, faith are crucial for portraying Ram.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram sparked debate?
What was Dipika Chikhlia's reasoning for defending Ranbir Kapoor's casting?
Dipika Chikhlia emphasized acting versatility, arguing an actor capable of diverse roles like Barfi! and Animal can also play Ram. She believes past characters shouldn't determine suitability.
How did Ranbir Kapoor address the debate around his casting as Lord Ram?
Ranbir initially questioned his worthiness, but believes sincerity, faith, and right intentions are crucial for portraying Lord Ram. He stated there's no single
What are the release plans for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical franchise. The first installment is set for Diwali 2026, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.
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