Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has sparked strong reactions before its release, with Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram becoming a talking point among viewers. While some have questioned whether his past roles make him suitable for the part, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 Ramayan, has defended the decision. Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, she said actors should be allowed to explore different characters. Ranbir has also addressed the debate, saying there is no single “right” actor for Lord Ram. He believes the role demands sincerity, faith and the right intentions above everything else for Ram.

Dipika Chikhlia Defends Ranbir

Dipika Chikhlia was asked about Ranbir’s casting on the Hindi Rush podcast, where his previous work, including Animal, was brought up as one reason behind the criticism. She rejected the idea that an actor’s past characters should decide whether they can take on a role such as Lord Ram.

“He’s an actor. It’s not like we descended from above,” she said, referring to herself and Arun Govil, who played Sita and Ram respectively in the 1987 television series.

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Dipika further explained that versatility is an important part of acting. Referring to Ranbir’s performances in Barfi! and Animal, she said, “Someone who can do Barfi can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram. Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles. He’s very lucky, and it’s very good that he’s doing it,” she added.

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Ranbir On The Casting Debate

Ranbir has also spoken about the reaction to his casting. Speaking to Review Nation on the sidelines of San Diego Comic-Con, he said his first thought was whether he was worthy of the responsibility.

“The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility, and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It's deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don't think there's a right actor to play Lord Rama,” he said.

The actor acknowledged that viewers may have different opinions about his suitability for the role. He also said there is no fixed appearance for Lord Ram and argued that the right choice should be an actor who approaches the character with belief and sincerity.

Ramayana Cast And Release

Tiwari’s Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey and other actors alongside Ranbir. The film is planned as a two-part theatrical franchise, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

With the casting debate continuing well before release, Dipika’s defence adds another perspective to the discussion around who should portray one of Indian mythology’s most revered figures. For now, audiences will have to wait for the film to see how Ranbir’s interpretation of Lord Ram translates on screen.