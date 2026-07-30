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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar, Mihir Ahuja, Ruhanika Dhawan pictured at spiderman brand new day screening, Parineeti Chopra also seen at the airport.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
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6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ashish Chanchlani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
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