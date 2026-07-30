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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar, Mihir Ahuja, Ruhanika Dhawan pictured at spiderman brand new day screening, Parineeti Chopra also seen at the airport.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar, Mihir Ahuja, Ruhanika Dhawan pictured at spiderman brand new day screening, Parineeti Chopra also seen at the airport.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Avneet Kaur snapped at Spider man Brand new day screening wearing a striking glittery blue strapless dress for a special event.
Avneet Kaur snapped at Spider man Brand new day screening wearing a striking glittery blue strapless dress for a special event.
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Janhvi Kapoor attended the spiderman movie screening in Mumbai, dressed in a casual black t-shirt paired with classic blue flared jeans.
Janhvi Kapoor attended the spiderman movie screening in Mumbai, dressed in a casual black t-shirt paired with classic blue flared jeans.
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Mihir Ahuja wearing a burgundy satin coach jacket with a snap-button front at the movie screening.
Mihir Ahuja wearing a burgundy satin coach jacket with a snap-button front at the movie screening.
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Vedika Kumar was spotted in the city attending the special screening of spiderman brand new day wearing a vibrant, geometric-patterned strapless dress.
Vedika Kumar was spotted in the city attending the special screening of spiderman brand new day wearing a vibrant, geometric-patterned strapless dress.
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Ruhanika Dhawan attending the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Ruhanika Dhawan attending the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
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Parineeti Chopra spotted at an airport in an all-black look.
Parineeti Chopra spotted at an airport in an all-black look.
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jahnvi Kapoor Avneet Kaur Mihir Ahuja ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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