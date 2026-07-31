Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel entered The Traitors 2.

Her viral introduction sparked varied social media reactions.

Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel Gill entered The Traitors Season 2 on Thursday, and her introduction has already caught the attention of viewers. Shahneel delivered a punchy introduction built around her surname, declaring that while being a “Gill” she certainly knows how to “kill”.

Shahneel Gill Fiery Introduction Goes Viral

“Sirf naam se koi game ki mallika nahi ban jaati hain. Mera naam bhi Gill hai. [Just having the name doesn’t make someone the queen of the game. My name is Gill too.] And I know how to kill. So, see you at the playground, losers,” she said during her introduction.

Shubman Gill’s sister owns the “Gill” tag, that’s the difference between Shresta Iyer and Shahneel Gill. Be grateful for what you have. All the best to Shahneel for The Traitors! pic.twitter.com/HFovFh6cpM — nysa (@chalkalaana) July 30, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React To Shahneel Gill’s Entry?

Shahneel’s introduction, as expected, went viral on social media.

“Shubman Gill’s sister owns the ‘Gill’ tag, that’s the difference between Shresta Iyer and Shahneel Gill. Be grateful for what you have. All the best to Shahneel for The Traitors!” one user wrote.

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“Dude wtf, why is she doing a reality show?” another commented.

A third user praised her screen presence, writing, “There’s just something about Shahneel Gill’s vibe and aura. Just look at the way she speaks.”

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘No Competitors, Only Survivors’ Remark

Shahneel’s entry comes a day after a video of Munawar Faruqui from the show went viral. In the video, the comedian spoke about how he approaches competition, saying he doesn’t see anyone as a competitor.

“Competition… these words are such that when you are in a contest, of course, there’s the question of who the competition is. But when I am in a contest, there are no competitors there; there are survivors. So I think… I think whoever can survive with me and in front of me… then we’ll think about the competition,” he said.

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About ‘The Traitors 2’

Prime Video has announced that The Traitors Season 2 will premiere globally on August 13, with Karan Johar returning as the host. The reality series is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format by All3Media International and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

The second season promises more twists, betrayals and psychological gameplay as 21 celebrity contestants compete for the title and prize money. New episodes will stream every Thursday following the premiere.

Shahneel will share the palace with several familiar names, including Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Tanya Puri, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi, Kullu, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moufakir, Karan Singh Magic and Saahil Salathia.

The show will stream on Prime Video every Thursday, beginning August 13.