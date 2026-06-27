Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered June 20, 2026.

Sourav Joshi's vlog sparked collaboration rumors with Samay Raina.

AI video featuring Johnny Sins and Comatozze was later debunked.

Singer Karan Aujla seen embracing Samay Raina at set.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has already become a hot topic online following the premiere of its first episode on 20 June 2026. The opening episode, which featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the panel, instantly grabbed attention and set the tone for what appears to be a high-voltage season ahead. Following the strong start, viewers are now actively speculating about who might appear in the upcoming episodes. Among the most widely discussed are YouTuber Sourav Joshi and adult film stars Johnny Sins and Comatozze.

While none of these appearances have been officially confirmed, the buzz around them has only added to the curiosity and excitement surrounding the show’s upcoming episodes.

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Sourav Joshi Vlog Fuels Collaboration Speculation

The appearance of Samay Raina’s signed frame in Sourav Joshi’s latest vlog quickly triggered online discussions. Social media users began speculating whether the two creators might appear together in an upcoming episode of the show.

The buzz intensified after fans had already been treated to behind-the-scenes moments from India’s Got Latent Season 2. In one such clip, Samay Raina was seen presenting a framed, autographed photograph of himself to actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari during the shoot.

Soon after, the same autographed frame from Samay Raina’s gift was noticed in Sourav Joshi’s vlog, prompting fans to connect the dots. While there is no official confirmation of any collaboration, the coincidence has been enough to fuel curiosity, with many wondering if a crossover between the two creators could be in the works.

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Viral AI Video Featuring Johnny Sins And Comatozze

Amid the growing excitement, a separate video began circulating online showing adult film actor Johnny Sins and Comatozze posing with Samay Raina. The clip quickly went viral, with many users believing it hinted at their possible appearance in the new season.

The video’s realistic quality added to the confusion, leading to widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Despite its convincing appearance, the video is not real.

The clip featuring Samay Raina, Johnny Sins and Comatozze has been confirmed to be AI-generated. It does not depict any actual event, collaboration, or filming related to India’s Got Latent Season 2.

Neither Johnny Sins nor Comatozze is associated with the show, and there has been no official statement from Samay Raina or the production team confirming their involvement.

🚨 Adult stars Johnny Sins & Comatozze have reportedly been confirmed to appear in India's Got Latent Season 2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7QE0Hrmoin — Walter Black (@BryanBergX) June 27, 2026

At present, there is no evidence supporting the claims that either personality will appear in the upcoming episodes.

Adding to the buzz, a separate real clip from The Habitat in Mumbai, where India’s Got Latent is filmed, showed Punjabi singer Karan Aujla warmly embracing Samay Raina, who was seen alongside panelist Tanmay Bhat.