Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An AI-generated video showed Kapil, Sunil, Mukesh went viral.

It falsely depicted them as guests on India's Got Latent.

Clip used audio stitched into unrelated video footage.

Fans initially believed this fake video, sparking reactions.

A video featuring comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Pal alongside veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has been doing the rounds on social media. The video shows the trio as guest panellists on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. This has left fans wondering if they would see them on the upcoming episode of the show.

Viral Video Has Fans Guessing

The viral video opens to show Samay Raina seemingly introducing Mukesh Khanna, saying, “Shaktimaan aa gaya bhai. Shaktimaan really? Shaktimaan se kaise ladenge.” The video then cuts to Kapil Sharma seemingly introducing Sunil Pal, who is seen sitting beside him, with the comedian’s voice saying, “Sunil Pal, comedy ka laal….”

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At first glance, the video appears to be a leaked episode of India’s Got Latent. However, listening closely to the audio reveals that the audio has been stitched into the footage. The audio featuring Kapil and Sunil is reportedly from an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show in which Sunil Pal and Samay Raina appeared together.

The clip is therefore an AI-generated video and not genuine footage from India’s Got Latent 2.

That said, the video has gained attention partly because Samay had previously revealed that Kapil Sharma had messaged him expressing his appreciation for the show and was expected to appear as a guest before the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The AI-generated clip quickly sparked reactions online, with some users initially believing it could be genuine.

“Only Netflix can make this possible,” one social media user wrote.

Another commented, “Ye hoti hai paison ki power.”

“Netflix nahi paisa,” a third user quipped.

However, others were quick to identify the clip as fake, with one simply commenting, “Fake.”

This is not the first AI-generated video related to India’s Got Latent to gain traction online. Another viral video showed Johnny Sins, Comatozze and Samay Raina seemingly dancing together to ‘Oye Hoye Kya Scene Hai’.

When Is ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Releasing?

India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to release today at 7 pm on YouTube and Netflix. The episode features Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi as guest panellists.

The episode was initially made available to members before reportedly being leaked online.

The first episode featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Singh Ghai. Episode 2 brought Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai to the panel, while Episode 3 featured Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani, Tanmay Bhatt and Yashraj.