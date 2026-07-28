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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter snapped at the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Ranbir Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar were also seen in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai today.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
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