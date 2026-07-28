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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter snapped at the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Ranbir Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar were also seen in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter snapped at the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Ranbir Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar were also seen in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai today.

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Sunny Deol pictured at trailer launch of his upcoming film Batwara wearing a black blazer over a white shirt, paired with classic blue denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sunny Deol pictured at trailer launch of his upcoming film Batwara wearing a black blazer over a white shirt, paired with classic blue denim jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi pictured at the trailer launch event for the film Batwara 1947. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi pictured at the trailer launch event for the film Batwara 1947. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Akshay Kumar spotted at the airport with his family wearing a blue brand hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Akshay Kumar spotted at the airport with his family wearing a blue brand hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Huma Qureshi spotted at Juhu wearing a black cotton broderie maxi dress. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Huma Qureshi spotted at Juhu wearing a black cotton broderie maxi dress. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Palak Tiwari spotted in Andheri in a black zip-up activewear jacket and patterned leggings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Palak Tiwari spotted in Andheri in a black zip-up activewear jacket and patterned leggings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was photographed in Bandra wearing a dark grey activewear set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was photographed in Bandra wearing a dark grey activewear set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Shabana Azmi Sunny Deol ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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