PoK Protest: Six Killed In Rawalakot Firing, Leaders Appeal To Jammu & Kashmir For Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani forces killed 42 PoK protesters over four days.

Rangers conducted targeted killings, attacked women and medics.

Protesters vowed continued march, leaders called election boycott.

Protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered their 51st day, marked by continuous violence and firing by Pakistani Rangers and FC (Frontier Corps) against demonstrators for the fourth consecutive day. At 7:00 AM, unprovoked firing was launched at unarmed protesters sitting peacefully on the road at Chinar Chowk in Rawalakot. Intermittent firing continued for about an hour, resulting in six confirmed deaths on Thursday.

Rawalakot Siege: Target Killings and Unwavering Resistance

Despite four days of relentless firing and fatalities in Rawalakot, the protesters remain undeterred. While one group continues to sit on the hills near Chinar Chowk, a massive gathering of nearly 200,000 people remains steadfast at Rawalakot’s D-Chowk. According to demonstrator Chaudhry Aqeel, Pakistani Rangers are conducting targeted killings in Rawalakot, opening fire on anyone who moves beyond D-Chowk. He added that at night, forces are firing with the intent to kill even if a phone flashlight is switched on.





Exposing the "Sympathy Card": Local Leaders Call Out Pakistan

Commenting on the critical situation in Rawalakot, Chaudhry Aqeel targeted Pakistan, stating that since Independence, Pakistan has been gathering global "sympathy" in the name of PoK and projecting its army as the protector of Kashmiris. However, in reality, Pakistan is currently killing Kashmiris, with young people being targeted the most.





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Widespread Protests Across Towns Following Heavy Fatalities

Following the death of 42 people over the past four days in Mirpur and Rawalakot due to paramilitary firing, thousands of citizens took to the streets on Thursday across various cities of PoK including Nakyal, Khoi Ratta, Dadyal, and Kotli to demonstrate against the Pakistani military and government.

Brutality in Kotli: Assault on Women and House Raids

However, Pakistani Rangers resorted to violence once again during a demonstration in Kotli. Women were staging a protest at Kotli’s Waterfall Chowk against the firing and deaths in Rawalakot and Mirpur. At around 3:30 PM, Pakistani Rangers and PoK police personnel arrived at the scene in Vigo pickup trucks and began firing aerial shots. As the women scattered due to the firing, PoK police and Rangers forcibly entered nearby homes and assaulted several men.





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Direct Fire on Protesters and Attacks on Medical Helpers

Following the raids, local men gathered near Waterfall Chowk to protest by burning tires. This time, instead of warning aerial shots, the Rangers opened straight fire targeting the protesters' legs, critically injuring eight men. Despite the direct gunfire, people stood firm in front of the Rangers, chanting "Ye jo gundagardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai" (The uniform is behind this hooliganism). Highlighting the severity of the brutality in Kotli, Rangers opened fire on an ambulance belonging to a private NGO that had arrived to help injured protesters. Smoke was seen billowing from the ambulance, which was left riddled with bullet marks.

Boycott and Election Warning by Awami Action Committee

During the ongoing firing that began on Monday across PoK, several prominent faces of the movement were targeted, including close relatives of the members of the Awami Action Committee. On July 29, the brother of Awami Action Committee member Raja Abrar-ul-Haq Minhas was killed in the Rawalakot firing. Today, during his brother’s funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza), Raja Abrar-ul-Haq Minhas announced that the public and the Awami Action Committee will not allow the second phase of PoK elections, scheduled for August 2, to take place. He also issued an open warning to candidates of pro-Pakistan political parties.

Appeal to Jammu & Kashmir Leaders and Unyielding Resolve

Sardar Aman Khan, one of the main organisers of the protest, released a video statement appealing to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to step out of their homes in protest against the Pakistani military. He also appealed to political leaders in Jammu & Kashmir and religious leadership including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to speak out and protest against the ongoing atrocities in PoK. Furthermore, Aman Khan made it clear that despite this state brutality, the protesters will not return home and will continue their march toward Muzaffarabad.