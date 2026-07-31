'Can't Threaten Gen Z Into Silence': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah

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English NewsNewsIndia'Can't Threaten Gen Z Into Silence': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Shah Over FIRs Against CJP Protesters

'Can't Threaten Gen Z Into Silence': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Shah Over FIRs Against CJP Protesters

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of attempting to intimidate Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts linked to the July 20 protests.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi accused Centre of silencing Gen Z student protesters.
  • Gandhi demanded Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged police brutality.
  • Opposition MPs protested police action and Ayodhya temple allegations.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the Centre of attempting to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts following the July 20 student protests.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence."

"First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," he alleged.

The Congress leader further wrote, "You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."

Rahul Renews Call For Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

A day earlier, Gandhi demanded that the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar be investigated by an independent, Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee. 

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said in another post on X.

He also shared a video purportedly showing police action during the protest during the march. The footage appeared to show police personnel carrying out a lathi charge, while another clip showed a man in civilian clothes forcefully slamming a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road.

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Opposition Protest In Parliament

Gandhi's remarks came a day after MPs from several INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs assembled around 10.30 am holding placards questioning who had ordered the alleged police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

They also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The protest took place hours before the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to consider and pass the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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Before You Go

Anti-Paper Leak: PM Modi Hails Passage of Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Warns Strict Action Against Offenders

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Rahul Gandhi make against PM Modi and Amit Shah regarding Gen Z?

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of attempting to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts. He linked these actions to the July 20 student protests.

What did Rahul Gandhi demand concerning the alleged police action against student protesters?

Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent, Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee. This committee would investigate the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Why did opposition MPs protest in the Parliament complex?

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties protested over the alleged police action against student protesters and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. They demanded accountability from the Centre.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi AMIT SHAH NEET Protests CJP Protest
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