Attendees accused the singer of arriving nearly three hours late and alleged parts of her performance were lip-synced. There were also complaints about poor communication, delays, and mismanagement from the event organizers.
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Jasmine Sandlas Faces Heat Over 3 Hours Delay, Lip Sync Allegations During Hyderabad Concert: 'Super Flop Show'
Jasmine Sandlas is facing heavy backlash after her Hyderabad concert triggered complaints over a three-hour delay, alleged lip-syncing and poor event management. Frustrated attendees criticised both the singer and organisers, calling the June 27 show disappointing and badly handled.
- Singer Jasmine Sandlas faced criticism after Hyderabad concert.
- She arrived three hours late, faced lip-sync allegations.
- Concert organizers also drew complaints for poor management.
- Sandlas has not publicly addressed mounting online criticism.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the controversy at Jasmine Sandlas's Hyderabad concert?
How late was Jasmine Sandlas for her Hyderabad concert?
The show was scheduled for 8 pm, but Jasmine reportedly took the stage around 11:20 pm, making her nearly three hours late. Attendees noted a lack of communication or apology regarding the delay.
Were there any other major issues reported at the concert?
Besides the significant delay, many attendees accused Jasmine Sandlas of lip-syncing during her performance. They also criticized the event organizers, Quake Arena, for poor management and service.
Has Jasmine Sandlas or the organizers responded to the criticism?
As of now, Jasmine Sandlas has not publicly responded to the allegations or criticism. The article does not mention any official response from Quake Arena's management either.
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