Singer Jasmine Sandlas is facing sharp criticism after her recent concert in Hyderabad triggered massive backlash online. Several attendees have accused the singer of arriving nearly three hours late and alleged that parts of her performance were lip-synced. The controversy has also put the spotlight on the event organisers, with many concertgoers complaining about poor communication, delays and mismanagement throughout the evening. Social media has since been flooded with frustrated reactions, with some calling the show deeply disappointing. As criticism continues to grow, Jasmine has not yet responded publicly to the allegations surrounding the June 27 concert.

Hyderabad Concert Controversy

Jasmine Sandlas performed at Hyderabad’s Quake Arena on June 27. However, what was expected to be an exciting live concert quickly turned controversial after attendees claimed the event started hours behind schedule. According to several social media posts, the show was scheduled to begin at 8 pm, but Jasmine reportedly took the stage only around 11:20 pm. Many attendees said there was no proper communication or apology regarding the delay.

Social Media Flooded With Criticism

Soon after the event, frustrated attendees took to social media to share their experience, criticising both the singer and the organisers. One attendee wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas. You came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip-sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at the end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.”

Another wrote, “Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind.”

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The backlash was not directed at Jasmine alone. Many attendees blamed Quake Arena’s management for the poor handling of the event. One social media user called it a “super flop show”, while another wrote, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started after 11 pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.” Another attendee said, “Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before, but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD.”

Several others also described the event as poorly managed and disappointing.

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Lip-Sync Allegations

Apart from the delay, some attendees also accused Jasmine of lip-syncing during parts of the performance. One user wrote, “That’s just plain disrespect for the fans who showed up and paid for the event. The worst part is the artist did not even apologise for being more than 3 hours late.” Another commented, “I have noticed in all her videos, too, that she just lip syncs.” As of now, Jasmine Sandlas has not addressed the allegations or responded to the criticism online.

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About Jasmine Sandlas

Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, Jasmine Sandlas began her music journey in 2008 with Muskan. She later gained attention through her collaboration with Bohemia on Gulabi. She made her Bollywood breakthrough with Yaar Na Miley from Kick, which became a major hit. Over the years, she has delivered several popular tracks, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko, Nasha and more.

Her recent songs, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, have also received a strong audience response. The Hyderabad concert controversy has sparked serious discussion around artist accountability and event management standards. With criticism mounting online, many are now waiting to see whether Jasmine Sandlas or the organisers issue an official clarification.