BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Quits Party, Updates X Bio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad Poonawalla reportedly resigned from BJP as spokesperson.

Poonawalla recently hinted at exiting politics after two decades.

Official confirmation regarding his BJP resignation remains pending.

Shehzad Poonawalla, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's most recognisable national spokespersons, has resigned from the party, according to a CNN-News18 report citing sources. The report said Poonawalla submitted his resignation to the BJP's top leadership, citing personal reasons.

An official statement on the development is expected to be released shortly, the report added.

Known for his frequent television appearances and sharp political interventions, Poonawalla has been among the BJP's prominent public faces and has consistently defended the Narendra Modi-led government on key political issues.

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Recent Remarks Hinted at Exit from Active Politics

The reported resignation comes a day after Poonawalla reshared an earlier interview in which he had spoken about his future in politics.

In the interview, he said he had spent nearly 18 to 19 years in active politics and believed he had achieved what he had set out to accomplish.

"I've been engaged in active politics for approximately 18–19 years. I started at such a young age, so I've now completed 18–19 years in active politics. In terms of my capacity, I think I've reached where I aspired to be. In 2024 itself, I had thought that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a third term, I'd move away from active politics," Poonawalla had said.

He further said that after the BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha victory, he and others decided to continue working through key elections over the following one to two years before he eventually stepped away from active politics.

Social Media Profiles Reflect Different Descriptions

On his profile on X, formerly Twitter, Poonawalla describes himself as a "lifelong follower" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the profile does not mention the BJP.

His Instagram biography, meanwhile, continues to identify him as the BJP's National Spokesperson.

As of the filing of this report, there has been no official confirmation from either Poonawalla or the BJP regarding his reported resignation.

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From Congress Rebel to BJP National Spokesperson

A lawyer and civil rights activist, the 38-year-old began his political career with the Congress before making national headlines in 2017.

He publicly challenged the Congress leadership over its internal organisational elections, alleging that the process had been "rigged" to facilitate Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.

The episode led to a public fallout with the Congress, with several leaders—and even members of his own family, including his brother Tehseen Poonawalla—distancing themselves from him. He later joined the BJP, where he went on to become one of the party's national spokespersons, regularly representing its position on major political and social issues.