'My Father Was Almost Lynched': Families Of Cops Hurt During CJP Protest Demand Justice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Relatives alleged police injuries during protests received little public attention.

Families recounted officers' severe head injuries, near-lynchings, and trauma.

Families urged fair assessment of police injuries, seeking justice and recognition.

Relatives of Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent student agitation in the national capital addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that the violence faced by officers on duty has received little public attention. Presenting video footage that they said documented assaults on police personnel, the families claimed that the protests were infiltrated by individuals who were not part of the original student movement.

The family members argued that public discussion has largely centred on allegations of police excesses, while the injuries suffered by law enforcement personnel have remained overlooked. They appealed for a balanced assessment of the events, insisting that justice should be extended to police personnel and their families alongside student protesters.

According to the families, several injured officers continue to undergo medical treatment following the clashes.

Delhi University Student Recounts Father's Ordeal

A Delhi University student, who identified herself as the daughter of a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), shared an emotional account of her father's experience during the protests. She said her father had served for 15 years as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy before joining the Delhi Police and was deployed near the barricades at the main protest site. According to her, he often returned home saying that the gathering had begun to resemble more than a student protest, alleging that outsiders had joined the demonstrations.

Describing the events of July 25, she claimed her father was attacked by a mob near the stage at Jantar Mantar at around 2 pm and was "almost lynched." She said he remained unconscious at RML Hospital for nearly four hours before colleagues brought him home later that night, as per reports.

#WATCH | Delhi | Wife of a Delhi Police ACP, who sustained injuries during the clash between Police and CJP protesters in Delhi on 20th July says, "The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my… pic.twitter.com/lI40EMWnRI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Recalling the moment, she said his uniform was soaked in blood and that he had sustained four stitches to his head. Despite the injuries, she said he tried to reassure her, telling her, "Beta, minor injuries are part of the job." She rejected that description, arguing that such attacks on police personnel deserved greater public attention.

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Police Officer's Wife Says Family Endured Trauma

The wife of a Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was injured during clashes on July 20, also described the emotional impact the incident had on her family.

Speaking at the press conference, she said, "The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my two-year-old daughter."

She said she found it distressing to see her husband portrayed as a criminal on social media while, according to her, those accused of attacking police officers had approached the Supreme Court and filed complaints against officers involved in the incident.

Explaining why she decided to pursue legal action, she said she approached the Supreme Court after consulting other affected families and engaging legal counsel, believing that police personnel and their families were equally entitled to justice.

Describing the confrontation, she alleged that protesters breached barricades near Parliament and dragged her husband into the crowd, where he narrowly escaped being lynched.

She also urged lawmakers to raise issues concerning the welfare and rights of police personnel and their families in Parliament.

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Son Defends Injured Officer Amid Public Criticism

Lakshya Singh Mesht, the son of another injured Delhi Police ASI, said public attention had largely ignored the injuries suffered by officers during the protests.

Highlighting his family's history of public service, he said his grandfather had served in the Border Security Force and fought in the 1971 war, while his father was injured while performing his duties during the demonstrations.

Lakshya said he first learned about his father's injuries from one of his colleagues and criticised what he described as an unbalanced narrative surrounding the violence. As a student himself, he maintained that his father would never intentionally harm a student and expressed disappointment that complaints against police officers had received more attention than the injuries sustained by those on duty.

The families concluded by urging the public to avoid viewing all police personnel through a single lens and called for a fair examination of the violence experienced by officers deployed during the protests.