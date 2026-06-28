Are Samay Raina And '12th Fail' Actor Medha Shankr Dating? Internet Thinks So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dating rumours reignite for Samay Raina, Medha Shankr.

User shared video of them separating near alleged paparazzi.

Previous sightings, social media interactions fueled ongoing speculation.

Neither Raina nor Shankr publicly addressed relationship claims.

Dating rumours surrounding comedian Samay Raina and '12th Fail' actor Medha Shankr have resurfaced after the pair were reportedly seen together once again. Their recent public appearance, combined with previous sightings and ongoing social media interactions, has led to fresh speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the two share more than just a friendship. However, neither of them has publicly responded to the growing buzz.

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Fresh Sighting Fuels Relationship Speculation

The latest round of rumours gained momentum after a social media user claimed that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr were recently spotted together. The post quickly caught the attention of fans and soon began circulating across entertainment pages.

The user wrote, "Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankar are dating. They were spotted together, and the moment they saw the paparazzi they split up. They’ve been seen together on multiple occasions now. What do you all think?"

The post also included a video showing the two at the same location. Although both were seen walking separately in the footage, many social media users pointed out that this was not the first occasion on which they had been spotted at the same event.

Their previous appearances together, along with light-hearted interactions on social media, have only added to the ongoing discussion, with comment sections filled with users referring to them as a potential "new favourite couple."

Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankar are dating. 👀



They were spotted together, and the moment they saw the paparazzi they split up.



They’ve been seen together on multiple occasions now. What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/OdsA7s44xh — Chota Don (@choga_don) June 28, 2026

None Of Them Have Reacted

Despite the growing speculation online, neither Samay Raina nor Medha Shankr has addressed the reports.

At this stage, the claims remain limited to fan discussions and industry chatter, with no official confirmation from either side regarding their relationship status.

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Who Is Medha Shankr?

Medha Shankr is an Indian actor known for her work in Hindi cinema. She began her acting career with the British miniseries Beecham House before taking on supporting roles in films. Her breakthrough performance came with the critically acclaimed biographical drama 12th Fail, which brought her widespread recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha Shankr (@medhashankr)

Most recently, she appeared in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the 2026 Hindi-language romantic comedy written and directed by Prasshant Jha. Produced by Soundrya Production and Zee Studios, the film stars Avinash Tiwary alongside Medha Shankr and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2020 release Ginny Weds Sunny.