Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raj and DK are filming Farzi; script almost complete.

Manoj Bajpayee anticipates release next year, second half.

Actor contracts end; Season 4 may conclude current storyline.

Fans waiting for the return of The Family Man have finally received a promising update. While anticipation has continued to build since the previous season ended on a gripping note, actor Manoj Bajpayee has now spoken about where things stand with Season 4. During an interview, the actor shared details about the show's production schedule, script progress and when audiences could expect the next instalment to arrive.

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Raj And DK Are Currently Focused On Farzi

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that creators Raj and DK are presently occupied with the filming of Farzi. Once work on that project is complete, their attention will shift to The Family Man Season 4, with the script nearing its final stage.

He said, "Raj and DK are currently busy with the filming of Farzi. Soon after finishing it, they will dive into The Family Man’s new season. Bas script ke last draft ko final shape dena baaki hai, and then they will start taking dates."

The actor further talked about the discussions with Prime Video have temporarily slowed because the creators are concentrating on their current project.

He added, "Baatcheet toh hui thi, abhi thodi band hai Prime Video ke sath, but vo log Farzi bhi bana rahe hain, isliye unka sara dhyan uspar hai. After that, the work will start."

When Could The Family Man Season 4 Release?

Although the makers have not officially announced a release date, Bajpayee indicated that fans may not have to wait for too long.

Sharing his own expectation, he said, "Is baar wait nahi hai, mostly agle saal second half mai aana chahiye. Ye mera guess hai."

While he clarified that this is his personal estimate rather than a confirmed announcement, the statement has fuelled excitement among viewers eagerly awaiting Srikant Tiwari's return.

At present, The Family Man Season 4 is still in development. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, fans have started piecing together the timeline based on the previous season's rollout.

For Season 3, the announcement teaser was released on October 28, 2025, followed by the full trailer on November 7, 2025. The series then premiered worldwide on November 21, 2025, just 14 days after the trailer's release. The relatively short gap between the trailer launch and the premiere has fuelled speculation that once the first teaser for Season 4 arrives, the wait for its release may not be very long, keeping excitement among fans at an all-time high.

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Will Season 4 Be The Final Chapter?

During the conversation, Bajpayee also touched upon the future of the popular spy thriller beyond its fourth season.

He revealed, "Contractually, if you see, our contracts are ending after the fourth season."

When asked whether that meant Season 4 would conclude the series, the actor responded with humour, saying, "I don’t know, ho sakta hai Prime Video ko achanak se lage, thoda zyada paisa dekar hi sahi, magar lekar aate hain. Who knows?"

He concluded by suggesting that the upcoming season is expected to wrap up the current storyline, while leaving the door open for the platform to decide what comes next.

The actor said, "Yaa fourth is something where we have to conclude this story, and after that it is up to Prime Video if they wish to continue."