Will PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan confirms inviting PM Modi to 2027 SCO Summit.

Invitations will follow standard SCO protocol for all members.

Pakistan unaware of India's meeting request for ASEAN.

Pakistan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, affirming that all member states will receive invitations in line with the organisation's established procedures.

Speaking at a media briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Office said invitations would be issued to the heads of state and government of all SCO member countries, including India.

The spokesperson said extending invitations to all member states is an obligation of the host country and will be carried out in accordance with the SCO's established protocol.

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Invitation to Follow SCO Protocol

"The invitation is an obligation of the host country and will be issued according to the established SCO protocol," the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2027 SCO Summit under the organisation's rotating presidency and hosting arrangements. The summit is one of the bloc's most significant annual meetings, bringing together leaders of member countries to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and other strategic issues.

As a full member of the SCO, India is expected to receive an invitation as part of the standard diplomatic process followed by the organisation.

Pakistan Responds to Query on Jaishankar Meeting

During the briefing, the spokesperson also responded to a question about the possibility of a meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's foreign minister on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila.

The spokesperson said Islamabad was not aware of any request from New Delhi for such a meeting.

No further details were shared regarding the possibility of bilateral engagement between the two countries during the regional gathering.

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About Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation currently comprises 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

The organisation was established in Beijing on June 15, 2001, with the objective of promoting regional peace, security, stability and economic cooperation across the Eurasian region.

The SCO Summit is held annually, with the host nation rotating among member states in accordance with the organisation's agreed framework.