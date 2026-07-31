India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldWill PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit

Will PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit

Speaking at a media briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Office said the host country is obligated to invite all SCO heads of state and government.

Written By : Ashish Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan confirms inviting PM Modi to 2027 SCO Summit.
  • Invitations will follow standard SCO protocol for all members.
  • Pakistan unaware of India's meeting request for ASEAN.

Pakistan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, affirming that all member states will receive invitations in line with the organisation's established procedures.

Speaking at a media briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Office said invitations would be issued to the heads of state and government of all SCO member countries, including India.

The spokesperson said extending invitations to all member states is an obligation of the host country and will be carried out in accordance with the SCO's established protocol.

ALSO READ | BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Quits Party, Updates X Bio 

Invitation to Follow SCO Protocol

"The invitation is an obligation of the host country and will be issued according to the established SCO protocol," the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2027 SCO Summit under the organisation's rotating presidency and hosting arrangements. The summit is one of the bloc's most significant annual meetings, bringing together leaders of member countries to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and other strategic issues.

As a full member of the SCO, India is expected to receive an invitation as part of the standard diplomatic process followed by the organisation.

Pakistan Responds to Query on Jaishankar Meeting

During the briefing, the spokesperson also responded to a question about the possibility of a meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's foreign minister on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila.

The spokesperson said Islamabad was not aware of any request from New Delhi for such a meeting.

No further details were shared regarding the possibility of bilateral engagement between the two countries during the regional gathering.

ALSO READ | 'My Father Was Almost Lynched': Families Of Cops Hurt During CJP Protest Demand Justice

About Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation currently comprises 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

The organisation was established in Beijing on June 15, 2001, with the objective of promoting regional peace, security, stability and economic cooperation across the Eurasian region.

The SCO Summit is held annually, with the host nation rotating among member states in accordance with the organisation's agreed framework.

Before You Go

Bihar Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case: STF Jawan Reportedly Arrested, Official Confirmation Awaited

Frequently Asked Questions

Will India's Prime Minister be invited to the 2027 SCO Summit in Pakistan?

Yes, Pakistan has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited. As the host country, Pakistan is obligated to extend invitations to all SCO member states according to protocol.

When will Pakistan host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit?

Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2027 SCO Summit. This follows the organisation's rotating presidency and hosting arrangements among its member states.

What is the purpose of the annual SCO Summit?

The annual SCO Summit brings together leaders of member countries to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and other strategic issues. It is one of the bloc's most significant annual meetings.

How many member states are in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation currently comprises 10 member states. These include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Sco Summit 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Will PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit
Will PM Modi Visit Islamabad? Pakistan Confirms Invitation For 2027 SCO Summit
World
Netflix's '14 Peaks' Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak
World-Famous Climber Nirmal Purja Feared Missing After Avalanche Hits Pakistan's Broad Peak
World
Trump Announces 'Historic' Gaza Deal As Board Of Peace Agrees On 'Complete Disarmament' Of Hamas
Trump Announces 'Historic' Agreement Reached For 'Complete Disarmament' Of Hamas
World
PoK Protest: Six Killed In Rawalakot Firing, Leaders Appeal To Jammu & Kashmir For Support
PoK Protest: Six Killed In Rawalakot Firing, Leaders Appeal To Jammu & Kashmir For Support
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case: STF Jawan Reportedly Arrested, Official Confirmation Awaited
Nepal Unrest: Curfew Imposed, Army Deployed Across Madhesh Province
Exam Reform: PM Modi Assures Strict Action Against Exam Mafia
Bhiwandi Collapse: Bhiwandi Building Collapse Kills Two, Several Feared Trapped Under Debris
Rain Fury: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Chaos in Banswara and Haridwar, Rescue Teams Deployed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget