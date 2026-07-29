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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai

ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured With Wife Gauri Spratt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Kundra And Jasmin Bhasin Were Also Snapped In Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured With Wife Gauri Spratt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Kundra And Jasmin Bhasin Were Also Snapped In Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded day as Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and more were witnessed.

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Aamir Khan was spotted returning to Mumbai with his wife, Gauri Spratt, sporting a classic white striped kurta at the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aamir Khan was spotted returning to Mumbai with his wife, Gauri Spratt, sporting a classic white striped kurta at the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, were photographed attending a meeting together in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, were photographed attending a meeting together in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were spotted arriving at Mumbai Airport, drawing attention from the paparazzi as they made their way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were spotted arriving at Mumbai Airport, drawing attention from the paparazzi as they made their way through the terminal. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Nimrat Kaur was spotted in Bandra wearing a traditional mustard yellow suit set featuring a patterned kurta and a delicate dupatta. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Nimrat Kaur was spotted in Bandra wearing a traditional mustard yellow suit set featuring a patterned kurta and a delicate dupatta. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Karan Kundrra was spotted leaving a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after completing his workout session. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Karan Kundrra was spotted leaving a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after completing his workout session. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, dressed in a vibrant hot pink athleisure set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, dressed in a vibrant hot pink athleisure set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasmin Bhasin Athiya Shetty Riteish Deshmukh Aamir Khan Genelia Deshmukh Karan Kundra Nimrat Kaur KL Rahul Gauri Spratt ABP Celeb Spotted

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