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ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured With Wife Gauri Spratt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Kundra And Jasmin Bhasin Were Also Snapped In Mumbai
Mumbai witnessed a star-studded day as Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and more were witnessed.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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