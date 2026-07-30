TV Ramayana Vs Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: How New Stars Compare With Iconic Cast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari's new 'Ramayana' compared to 1987 series.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi reimagine Ram, Sita, Lakshman roles.

Yash's Raavan, new film emphasizes modern cinematic spectacle.

Adaptations target different generations; judgment awaits full film.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, remains closely associated with its much-loved cast, particularly Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. Nearly four decades later, Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana is putting a new cast in those familiar roles, with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Raavan. The new trailer has naturally invited comparisons, but the two versions are being shaped for very different generations, mediums and storytelling styles.

Ram And Sita

Arun Govil’s portrayal of Ram became one of the defining features of the 1987 series. His composed performance and the show’s straightforward presentation made the character instantly recognisable to television audiences. Dipika Chikhlia, meanwhile, played Sita with a gentle and dignified presence that became equally closely linked to the series.

Ranbir Kapoor now steps into the role of Ram for the big-screen adaptation. The trailer presents him in a more cinematic setting, with greater emphasis on scale, visual effects and detailed production design. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, bringing a different screen presence to the character. The comparison, therefore, is less about replacing one performance with another and more about how the same characters are being presented nearly 40 years apart.

Lakshman And Raavan

Sunil Lahri’s Lakshman was another important part of the television series, particularly because of the character’s loyalty towards Ram. His association with the role has remained strong among viewers who grew up watching the show. Arvind Trivedi’s Raavan, meanwhile, was portrayed with authority and theatrical intensity.

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In the new film, Ravi Dubey takes over as Lakshman, while Kannada star Yash plays Raavan. The trailer has already made Yash’s look and portrayal one of its biggest talking points, with viewers commenting on the scale and darker treatment given to the character. The contrast is particularly noticeable with Raavan. Trivedi’s performance remains rooted in television-era storytelling, while Yash’s version appears designed around a larger cinematic spectacle and a more contemporary visual approach.

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Hanuman And The Larger World

Dara Singh’s Hanuman is perhaps one of the most instantly remembered performances from the original Ramayan cast. His physical presence and distinctive portrayal made the character a major part of the show’s appeal. The new Ramayana has a much larger ensemble and is being mounted as a two-part theatrical epic. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, the cast includes Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana and others.

That difference sums up the two adaptations. TV Ramayan became memorable through its performances, weekly television format and strong connection with viewers, while Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is aiming to build its world through modern filmmaking technology, a large ensemble and theatrical scale.

The new cast will inevitably be judged against faces that have remained part of Indian popular culture for decades. But whether Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and the rest create their own lasting identities in these roles will ultimately depend on the complete films, not just the trailer. With Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release, the comparison between the two generations is only beginning.