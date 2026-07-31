Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc MPs protested alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi enacted symbolic donation theft skit.

Opposition demanded Amit Shah's resignation over student crackdown.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs staged a symbolic protest in the Parliament complex on Friday, enacting the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple while also targeting the Centre over the police crackdown on student protesters.

The protest took place in front of Makar Dwar, where Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and questioned his absence from Parliament.

Saffron-Clad Pappu Yadav Enacts 'Donation Theft'

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes and sat beside donation boxes placed on the Parliament premises as part of the protest.

In a symbolic skit, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs dropped money into the donation boxes, while Pappu Yadav slipped the money into his pockets, portraying what the Opposition alleged was the theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple.

STORY | Saffron-clad Pappu Yadav enacts 'chanda chori' at Opposition protest in Parliament complex



A saffron-clad Independent MP Pappu Yadav along with other Opposition MPs enacted "theft" of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Parliament complex on Friday.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/d1KmpP3sNd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2026

Opposition Targets Amit Shah

The MPs raised slogans including "Amit Shah istifa do", "Amit Shah Sadan mein aao", and "Chadhawa chor, gaddi chhodo."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and JMM MP Mahua Maji were among those who joined the demonstration.

They stood behind a large banner reading, "Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?"

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Kharge Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation

Ahead of the protest, Kharge accused the Centre of using force against students during the July 20 Parliament march and alleged that governments later filed FIRs and detained protesters despite assuring them that no action would be taken after they called off their agitation.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the government first suppressed protesting youth using batons and pellet guns before initiating legal action against them. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek Amit Shah's resignation, saying, "If there's even a shred of shame left, get Amit Shah's resignation."

The INDIA bloc has said it will continue to corner the government over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and the use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue, both of which have led to repeated disruptions during the ongoing Parliament session.

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