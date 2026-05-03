Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral vlog shows Samay Raina's mother humorously insulting Sunil Pal.

Archana Puran Singh filmed Samay's mother during a casual home visit.

Mother's quick wit stemmed from Sunil Pal's prior critical remarks.

Despite past criticism, Raina and Pal have since collaborated.

A previously uploaded vlog featuring Samay Raina has resurfaced and is now doing rounds online. The video went viral largely because of his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What was once just a light-hearted home vlog has suddenly turned into a widely shared clip, grabbing attention across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

A Light-Hearted Visit That Turned Memorable

A couple of months ago, Archana Puran Singh, accompanied by sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, dropped by Samay’s home to film a fun vlog. Soon came a video call that changed everything.

During the call, Samay connected with his mother, Sweety Raina. What followed was an exchange that quickly took a hilarious turn. When Archana mentioned that Samay had said she wasn’t feeling well, the response came instantly, "Haa thoda bimaar hain, thoda vomit ho gaya."

That set the tone.

The Punchline That Stole The Show

After Brutally ROASTING Sunil Pal in Kapil Sharma show, Samay Raina said



"My mother will be very happy today, because Sunil pal has said so many bad things when my show ended"



Everyone did dirty to Sunil pal, even Samay's mother is cooking him. Watch this👇 pic.twitter.com/uqSt7U5uwl — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 3, 2026

Sensing an opportunity for humour, Samay asked, "Aisa kya dekh liya?"

Without missing a beat, his mother replied, "Kuch nhi dekha, Sunil Pal ki shakal dekhli"

The room erupted. Archana, her son Ayushmaan, and Samay couldn’t hold back their laughter. Reacting to the quick wit, Archana remarked, "Now I know where the humour comes from....kya killer joke mara hai aapne"

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The Backstory Behind The Joke

The humour, however, wasn’t entirely random. Offering context, Samay later explained, “Sunil Pal ne bahut ulta-seedha bola tha.”

He also referenced the tension during his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, saying "My mom will be very happy today, because after the show ended, Sunil Pal had said a lot of nasty things about her."

The friction between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina traces back to remarks made during the India’s Got Latent controversy. At the time, Sunil had strongly criticised Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia, even going as far as to call them ‘terrorists’ in an interview.

Despite the heated words, the situation didn’t stay frozen in conflict. Over time, both sides moved past the disagreement and even collaborated on an advertisement, signalling that the feud had been put to rest.