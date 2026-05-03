Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja referenced Govinda's 2024 shooting incident with veiled words.

She implied some men need discipline for their actions.

Ahuja also hinted at dramatic shifts in relationships and fame.

She spoke of Govinda as childhood love and a potential friend.

When Sunita Ahuja appeared on Laughter Chefs 3, emotions ran high as Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah finally buried a 14-year-old rift with her. Yet, amid the warmth and nostalgia, Sunita’s candid remarks quickly stole the spotlight.

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A Pointed Remark On The Shooting Incident

During the episode, Sunita didn't hold back while referring to Govinda's widely reported 2024 shooting incident. In her signature outspoken style, she said, “Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai… toh ghutno pe goli maare.”

The moment grew even more striking when she added, “It’s their habit, that’s why they need to be shot. Here, I didn’t even shoot, still I don’t know how it happened.”

Her remarks appeared layered with meaning, hinting at deeper issues while keeping the tone laced with humour and irony.

Govinda’s 2024 Shooting Episode

For context, in October 2024, Govinda had accidentally shot himself in the leg at his residence early in the morning. Speaking about the incident later, he said, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, ‘What just occurred?’ I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am, when the revolver fell and misfired. I was shocked, and when I saw… There was a fountain (of blood). I thought I should not associate this incident with anyone else and trouble them, so I shot some videos and was then rushed to Dr Agarwal. He then came with us and took me to the Criti Care hospital.”

Subtle Hints About Their Relationship

While the episode featured laughter and reconciliation, it also carried undertones of unresolved tensions. When Krushna found himself unsure about whose side to take, Sunita responded with a cryptic edge. “While trembling, they also disappear…” she remarked, adding intrigue to the conversation.

As the banter continued, Krushna described her as someone who could shake even the biggest stars. Sunita, without missing a beat, replied, “Khatiyaa itna sarka diya ki pata nahi kahaan chala gaya,” suggesting how dramatically things can shift.

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Looking Back At Love, Marriage, And More

The episode also revisited the early days of Sunita’s relationship with Govinda. She recalled being a teenager when she first hoped to meet him, eventually marrying young and stepping into a life shaped by fame and expectations.

In recent months, Sunita has openly spoken about her personal journey. Addressing her relationship, she had shared, “Many people took advantage of my innocence. I tolerated a lot, but not anymore. I have built my own identity now. I will always remain emotional because a 40-year relationship doesn’t break overnight. But I have become strong-hearted. I always speak the truth. I tell every woman to fight for her rights. I used to stay quiet when my in-laws were around because I loved and respected them deeply. But now Govinda and I are friends, why should I just keep listening to him or live in fear?”

She further reflected on the possibility of reconciliation, saying, “He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him. He must have his own thoughts, too. I believe this can’t go on forever. Eventually, when age catches up, one’s wife and children are the ones who stand by you.”