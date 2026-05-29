Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks

US, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks

US and Iran are reportedly close to a 60-day deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin talks on Tehran's nuclear programme.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)

The United States and Iran are reportedly close to finalising a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) that could pave the way for the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the launch of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. The proposed framework, which is yet to receive final approval, is aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and creating space for broader diplomatic engagement. The development comes as the conflict involving Israel and its regional adversaries continues to escalate, fuelling concerns over stability across the Middle East.

Deal Within Reach

As the conflict edges towards its fourth month, there appears to be growing optimism within the White House that a breakthrough may be near. According to reports, senior US officials have indicated that negotiations with Iran have made significant progress in recent weeks.

US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Iranian negotiators appeared to be engaging in good faith. He suggested that the remaining obstacles were largely centred on language and technical details, particularly the future of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

Vance also argued that the current stage of negotiations had been made possible by the strength of recent US military action. US President Donald Trump and other administration officials have similarly signalled confidence that an agreement could be reached if the final outstanding issues are resolved.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Shares Lunch With Auto Drivers In Delhi, Hears Concerns Over Rising Costs

Regional Tensions Persist

The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of continuing violence in the region. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned what he described as "brutal" Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including strikes on southern Beirut.

Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Baghaei accused the United States of being an "accomplice" in Israel's actions in Lebanon, Palestine and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 3,324 people have been killed and 10,027 wounded since the Israeli military campaign began in early March.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, officials on both sides appear keen to keep diplomatic channels open, raising hopes that a temporary agreement could ease tensions in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court

Before You Go

WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks
US, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks
World
Japan Stops Importing Indian Mangoes After Finding Flaws In Pest Control Checks
Japan Stops Importing Indian Mangoes After Finding Flaws In Pest Control Checks
World
‘She Refused To Pay Drug Dealer’: Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Family Awaits Return Of Body
‘She Refused To Pay Drug Dealer’: Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Family Awaits Return Of Body
World
Trump Could Feature On $250 Bill Amid White House's Push Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary
Trump's Face On US Currency? White House Confirms $250 Bill Plan Under Consideration
Advertisement

Videos

WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
POLITICAL ATTACK: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Highlights UP Welfare Schemes in Mau Rally
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget