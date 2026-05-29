US, Iran Near Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz, Launch Nuclear Talks

The United States and Iran are reportedly close to finalising a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) that could pave the way for the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the launch of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. The proposed framework, which is yet to receive final approval, is aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and creating space for broader diplomatic engagement. The development comes as the conflict involving Israel and its regional adversaries continues to escalate, fuelling concerns over stability across the Middle East.

Deal Within Reach

As the conflict edges towards its fourth month, there appears to be growing optimism within the White House that a breakthrough may be near. According to reports, senior US officials have indicated that negotiations with Iran have made significant progress in recent weeks.

US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Iranian negotiators appeared to be engaging in good faith. He suggested that the remaining obstacles were largely centred on language and technical details, particularly the future of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

Vance also argued that the current stage of negotiations had been made possible by the strength of recent US military action. US President Donald Trump and other administration officials have similarly signalled confidence that an agreement could be reached if the final outstanding issues are resolved.

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Regional Tensions Persist

The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of continuing violence in the region. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned what he described as "brutal" Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including strikes on southern Beirut.

Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Baghaei accused the United States of being an "accomplice" in Israel's actions in Lebanon, Palestine and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 3,324 people have been killed and 10,027 wounded since the Israeli military campaign began in early March.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, officials on both sides appear keen to keep diplomatic channels open, raising hopes that a temporary agreement could ease tensions in one of the world's most volatile regions.

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