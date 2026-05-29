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HomeEducationNEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process

NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process

NTA extends NEET-UG 2026 fee refund bank detail update deadline till June 22. Over 13 lakh candidates have submitted details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has extended till June 22 the deadline for submitting bank account details for refund of examination fee for candidates of NEET-UG 2026, which was cancelled and would be held afresh amid allegations of paper leak.

While announcing the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21, the NTA had said no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the fresh test.

The NTA had also said fees already paid by students will be refunded.

ALSO READ: NEET Uncertainty Drives Surge In Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Registrations Cross 2.5 Lakh

In continuation of the public notices dated May 12 and May 22, the NTA had provided a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund from May 22 to May 26 (till 11:50 PM).

In a notice shared on X on Wednesday, the NTA said so far around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details. The agency said the extension has been granted to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their details.

The agency said, "In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details, till 22 June 2026." Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was conducted by the NTA.

Candidates can log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

The NTA also said candidates may upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure accuracy of the bank account information.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Summons Top Education Ministry, NTA And CBI Officials Today

It further said, "Once the bank account details are submitted, the same shall be treated as final and no further modification shall be permitted thereafter." The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain available till June 22 (up to 11:50 PM), the notice said.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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NEET Education News NTA NEET Re Exam NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 NEET Fee Refund
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