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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral

'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral

Diljit Dosanjh’s emotional speech during a Canada concert has gone viral, leaving fans moved and sparking conversations around life, purpose and mental wellbeing.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh declared he has left this world and fears no death.
  • He expressed love, respect, and forgiveness as his life's focus.
  • Dosanjh clarified his 'Tonight Show' appearance was for Punjab's global spotlight.
  • He announced his film 'Main Wapas Aaunga' releases June 12.

During a live concert in Calgary, Canada, on 30 April, Diljit Dosanjh paused, not for applause, but for something far more personal. What followed has since taken over social media, with fans holding onto every word he said, trying to make sense of the emotion behind it.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Teaches Him Bhangra Moves: WATCH

'I Have Already Left This World'

Diljit says he tried to leave this world last December. Says he’s not afraid of death
by u/PositiveFree in bollynewsandgossips

Opening up in Punjabi, the singer-actor spoke candidly about his outlook on life and death. His words were raw, almost philosophical, striking a chord with many in the audience and beyond.

He said, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

The clip quickly spread online, with viewers pausing, replaying, and sharing it widely.

A Message Rooted In Love And Forgiveness

Diljit didn’t stop there. He shifted the tone towards compassion, speaking about the values he’s trying to embrace in his own life, love, respect and letting go of negativity.

“I have no fear of death, and I don’t have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?”

Concert Controversy And Viral Moments

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tajinder Bagga (@baggatajinder)

Diljit Dosanjh has also been in the spotlight for addressing protesters during one of his shows. When some attendees raised flags mid-concert, he responded directly, explaining his intent behind appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.

He clarified that his goal was not self-promotion but to highlight Punjab on a global stage, stating, “We love Punjab. Whichever platform I go to, I always talk about Punjab. I always said that the national media doesn't talk about us. The channels I go to, I talk about Punjab. I didn't talk about my songs. I didn't promote anything. I went to that channel for the sake of Punjab.”

Making his stance clear, he also added that his team had supported flood-affected regions in Punjab and remained undeterred by criticism. In a moment that electrified the crowd, he declared, “Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao.”

ALSO READ: 'Nostalgia Is Powerful', Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2

What’s Next For Diljit Dosanjh?

This isn’t the first time Diljit has spoken about the way artists are perceived. In a previous interview with Netflix last year, he had reflected on how recognition often comes too late, with many failing to value artists during their lifetime.

On the work front, he recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, marking another global milestone. Looking ahead, he is set to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Wapas Aaunga, scheduled for release on 12 June.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about his outlook on life and death during his Calgary concert?

Diljit stated he has already left this world and has no fear of death, mentioning an attempt to leave his body last December. He believes he still has things to do before his final departure.

What message did Diljit Dosanjh share regarding love and forgiveness?

He emphasized the importance of love, respect, and forgiveness, stating he has no animosity towards anyone and tries to embody these values in his life.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh address protesters at his concert regarding his appearance on Jimmy Fallon?

Diljit clarified that his appearance was to highlight Punjab on a global stage, not for self-promotion. He emphasized that he always talks about Punjab on any platform he gets.

How has Diljit Dosanjh supported Punjab?

He mentioned that his team has supported flood-affected regions in Punjab. He remains undeterred by criticism, focusing on promoting Punjab globally.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Diljit Dosanjh ENtertainment News Diljit Canada Concert
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