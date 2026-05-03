'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh declared he has left this world and fears no death.

He expressed love, respect, and forgiveness as his life's focus.

Dosanjh clarified his 'Tonight Show' appearance was for Punjab's global spotlight.

He announced his film 'Main Wapas Aaunga' releases June 12.

During a live concert in Calgary, Canada, on 30 April, Diljit Dosanjh paused, not for applause, but for something far more personal. What followed has since taken over social media, with fans holding onto every word he said, trying to make sense of the emotion behind it.

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'I Have Already Left This World'

Opening up in Punjabi, the singer-actor spoke candidly about his outlook on life and death. His words were raw, almost philosophical, striking a chord with many in the audience and beyond.

He said, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

The clip quickly spread online, with viewers pausing, replaying, and sharing it widely.

A Message Rooted In Love And Forgiveness

Diljit didn’t stop there. He shifted the tone towards compassion, speaking about the values he’s trying to embrace in his own life, love, respect and letting go of negativity.

“I have no fear of death, and I don’t have any animosity towards anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?”

Concert Controversy And Viral Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tajinder Bagga (@baggatajinder)

Diljit Dosanjh has also been in the spotlight for addressing protesters during one of his shows. When some attendees raised flags mid-concert, he responded directly, explaining his intent behind appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.

He clarified that his goal was not self-promotion but to highlight Punjab on a global stage, stating, “We love Punjab. Whichever platform I go to, I always talk about Punjab. I always said that the national media doesn't talk about us. The channels I go to, I talk about Punjab. I didn't talk about my songs. I didn't promote anything. I went to that channel for the sake of Punjab.”

Making his stance clear, he also added that his team had supported flood-affected regions in Punjab and remained undeterred by criticism. In a moment that electrified the crowd, he declared, “Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao.”

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What’s Next For Diljit Dosanjh?

This isn’t the first time Diljit has spoken about the way artists are perceived. In a previous interview with Netflix last year, he had reflected on how recognition often comes too late, with many failing to value artists during their lifetime.

On the work front, he recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, marking another global milestone. Looking ahead, he is set to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Wapas Aaunga, scheduled for release on 12 June.