WATCH: Vijay Spotted In Rare Traditional Look At Manager Jagadish’s Housewarming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Kathir also accompanied Vijay to the ceremony.

Vijay Thalapathy, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has been grabbing attention for his signature black blazer ever since he became the CM. However, in a recent appearance, he was seen in a completely different avatar as he donned a traditional silk veshti-shirt at his manager Jagadish Palanisamy’s housewarming ceremony in Chennai.

His new look instantly became the centre of attraction, especially because Vijay had mostly been seen wearing a white shirt, black blazer, and black trousers ever since he took oath as the Chief Minister. This sudden shift to traditional attire caught the attention of fans and viewers.

Vijay At Manager’s Housewarming Ceremony

Vijay was seen entering his manager Jagadish’s new home, where he received loud cheers and warm praise from those gathered around. As he arrived, a family member warmly welcomed him, making the moment even more heartfelt.

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The family member of Jagadish was seen hugging him and saying, “I am very happy, extremely happy that you came. Please come.”

Interestingly, Vijay was accompanied by actor Kathir, with whom he shares a close and friendly bond. Before attending Jagadish’s event, Vijay had also been spotted at the Secretariat in a similar traditional attire, making fans curious about his changed look for the day.

Videos of Vijay receiving applause while visiting Jagadish’s home are now surfacing all over the internet and gaining attention.

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Jagadish And Vijay’s Relationship

Vijay and Jagadish’s bond goes back almost a decade, ever since Jagadish started managing Vijay’s film assignments and schedules. Over the years, their professional relationship gradually turned into a trusted friendship.

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Apart from managing Vijay’s work, Jagadish has also been associated with films as a co-producer. He co-produced Vijay’s Master and worked on Leo, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, and Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita. He also owns a talent management company named Route.

Their bond has often been visible in public appearances as well. Jagadish had also accompanied Vijay on his trip to Delhi when he met Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflecting the trustworthy relationship the two share.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on May 10. Just two years after announcing his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party performed exceptionally well and emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu. This marked a major political shift in the state as Vijay defeated Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK, parties that had ruled Tamil Nadu for decades.

Even amid his political journey, Vijay’s film career continues to remain in the spotlight. His Jana Nayagan, one of the most anticipated South Indian films, is still awaiting clearance from the CBFC. However, rumours suggest that the film might release on June 19, just ahead of Vijay’s birthday.