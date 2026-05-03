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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrom ‘Miracle Miracle’ To ‘Behan Dar Gayi’: Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue Throwback Wins Heart On World Laughter Day - WATCH

From ‘Miracle Miracle’ To ‘Behan Dar Gayi’: Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue Throwback Wins Heart On World Laughter Day - WATCH

Akshay Kumar marks World Laughter Day with a nostalgic tweet of iconic dialogues, leaving fans emotional and celebrating his comedy legacy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar celebrated World Laughter Day with iconic comedy dialogues.
  • A montage featured memorable lines from 'Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome,' and more.
  • Fans praised the actor, reminiscing about his comedic roles.
  • Kumar is preparing for upcoming films including 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

On World Laughter Day, Akshay Kumar gave fans a trip down the memory lane. With a single tweet, the actor stitched together moments that defined an entire era of Bollywood comedy, reminding audiences of laughter, iconic lines, and unforgettable characters.

ALSO READ: 'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

A Tweet That Brings Back Iconic Dialogues

Known widely as the king of comedy, Akshay Kumar shared a montage of his most-loved dialogues, instantly striking a chord with fans. From “Miracle Miracle!” in Welcome and “25 din mein paisa double” from Phir Hera Pheri to “Kya rupa naha liya?” in Bhagam Bhag and “50 rupay kaat overacting ka” from Hera Pheri, the tweet was a celebration of his comic brilliance.

The video also featured glimpses from films like Khatta Meetha, Housefull, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singh Is Kinng, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

It didn’t take long for the internet to react. Fans flooded the comments section, praising the actor and revisiting their favourite memories.

One user wrote, "Comedy me aapki jagah koi nahi le sakta sir..."

Another added, "We all miss the old akshay kumar".

A third commented, "@akshaykumar Absolutely, keep laughing, keep enjoying—you rule over everyone's hearts, Mr. Khiladi Number One..."

Another fan said, "The Legend is here..Hail to the King of Comedy.. May Matarani bless you with Joy and happiness ..make us laugh even louder".

One more user replied to the tweet saying, "If all the comic are compiled in one and released...it will be a blockbuster.."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Beats New Releases Despite 3.3% Box Office Dip

What’s Next For The Actor?

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his running film Bhooth Bangla, while gearing up for upcoming projects like Welcome To The Jungle and Golmaal 5. Alongside these, he is also preparing for his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Akshay Kumar share on World Laughter Day?

On World Laughter Day, Akshay Kumar shared a montage of his most-loved comedy dialogues and film clips, taking fans down memory lane.

What are some of the iconic dialogues featured in Akshay Kumar's tweet?

The montage included dialogues like

How did fans react to Akshay Kumar's World Laughter Day post?

Fans flooded the comments section, praising his comic brilliance and reminiscing about their favorite memories and characters.

What upcoming projects is Akshay Kumar working on?

Akshay Kumar is preparing for upcoming films like Welcome To The Jungle and Golmaal 5, as well as his Marathi debut in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Bollywood Viral Tweet ENtertainment News
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