Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar celebrated World Laughter Day with iconic comedy dialogues.

A montage featured memorable lines from 'Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome,' and more.

Fans praised the actor, reminiscing about his comedic roles.

Kumar is preparing for upcoming films including 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

On World Laughter Day, Akshay Kumar gave fans a trip down the memory lane. With a single tweet, the actor stitched together moments that defined an entire era of Bollywood comedy, reminding audiences of laughter, iconic lines, and unforgettable characters.

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A Tweet That Brings Back Iconic Dialogues

Kisi ne bataya aaj World Laughter Day hai. Maine socha ho jaye! 😬😂🤣

Hanste rahiye, hansaate rahiye. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/sr7Cf50mpg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2026

Known widely as the king of comedy, Akshay Kumar shared a montage of his most-loved dialogues, instantly striking a chord with fans. From “Miracle Miracle!” in Welcome and “25 din mein paisa double” from Phir Hera Pheri to “Kya rupa naha liya?” in Bhagam Bhag and “50 rupay kaat overacting ka” from Hera Pheri, the tweet was a celebration of his comic brilliance.

The video also featured glimpses from films like Khatta Meetha, Housefull, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singh Is Kinng, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and more.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

It didn’t take long for the internet to react. Fans flooded the comments section, praising the actor and revisiting their favourite memories.

One user wrote, "Comedy me aapki jagah koi nahi le sakta sir..."

Another added, "We all miss the old akshay kumar".

A third commented, "@akshaykumar Absolutely, keep laughing, keep enjoying—you rule over everyone's hearts, Mr. Khiladi Number One..."

Another fan said, "The Legend is here..Hail to the King of Comedy.. May Matarani bless you with Joy and happiness ..make us laugh even louder".

One more user replied to the tweet saying, "If all the comic are compiled in one and released...it will be a blockbuster.."

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What’s Next For The Actor?

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his running film Bhooth Bangla, while gearing up for upcoming projects like Welcome To The Jungle and Golmaal 5. Alongside these, he is also preparing for his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.