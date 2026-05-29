Dalal Street Ends Friday On Bloody Note, Sensex 1,100 Points Down, Nifty Below 23,550

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock markets closed sharply lower Friday, Sensex down 1.5%.

Geopolitical uncertainty, US-Iran truce talks tempered investor sentiment.

Monsoon forecast of 90% LPA triggered broad-based selling.

Indian stock markets witnessed a bloody end to the trading week on Friday. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, settled the session about 1.5 per cent down each.

The BSE Sensex closed trading at 74,776, bleeding nearly 1,100 points, while the Nifty ended the day a little under 23,550, taking a hit of more than 350 points. Investors remained cautious despite reports of progress towards a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

Markets traded within a narrow range for most of the session as traders assessed conflicting signals emerging from West Asia and awaited greater clarity on the proposed extension of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Markets Turn Cautious Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Investor sentiment remained subdued throughout the day as reports suggested that the US and Iran have agreed in principle to renew their truce for another 60 days while negotiations continue towards a broader peace settlement.

According to reports, the proposed extension is still awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump.

However, optimism was tempered by fresh military developments. Iran reportedly launched missiles at unspecified targets late on Thursday, while earlier reports indicated ballistic missile launches towards Kuwait and drone activity around the Strait of Hormuz. The mixed signals kept traders on the sidelines and prevented any sustained directional move in equities.

“Geopolitical uncertainty also continued to weigh on investor confidence. Although initial optimism emerged around a possible extension of the US-Iran ceasefire arrangement, the absence of formal confirmation from Washington kept global institutional investors cautious ahead of the weekend, limiting aggressive risk-taking across equities,” said Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth.

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Monsoon Forecast Triggers Broad-Based Selling

Investor sentiment took a hit after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected southwest monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) for the June-September season, with a model error of 4 per cent.

While the weather department expects normal rainfall over the Northeast, most other regions are likely to receive below-normal precipitation.

The forecast reignited concerns about agricultural output, rural demand and food inflation, prompting broad-based selling across sectors.

“The market witnessed broad-based selling pressure following the IMD's monsoon forecasts to 90 per cent of the long-period average, raising concerns among investors. The prospect of deficient rainfall, coupled with the increasing likelihood of an El Niño weather pattern, has heightened fears of elevated food inflation in the coming month,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

He added that some of the downside pressure was cushioned by softer crude oil prices and easing bond yields.

Power, Auto And Metal Stocks Lead Declines

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Power Grid, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest losers.

Technology stocks, however, provided some support to the market. Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys ended the session in positive territory.

Crude Oil Prices Ease

In the commodities market, Brent crude, the global benchmark, declined 1.52 per cent to $92.29 per barrel.

The moderation in oil prices offered some relief to investors concerned about inflationary pressures and India's import bill amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Global Markets Mixed; FIIs Continue Selling

Asian markets ended on a mixed note. South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished higher, while China’s Shanghai Composite ended lower.

European markets were trading in positive territory during afternoon deals, while US markets had ended higher overnight.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,042.70 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

Third Straight Session Of Losses

Friday’s decline extended the market's losing streak to three sessions.

In the previous trading session on Wednesday, the Sensex had fallen 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80, while the Nifty slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 23,907.15.

With concerns around rainfall, inflation and geopolitical developments remaining in focus, investors are likely to keep a close watch on both domestic and global triggers in the coming weeks.

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