Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh offered alternative films to Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are no longer interested in working with him.

Salman Khan mediated to resolve disputes between Ranveer and Farhan.

Ranveer's exit from Don 3 caused significant financial losses.

The feud between producer-director Farhan Akhtar and actor Ranveer Singh, which started with the latter walking away from Don 3, has reached yet another level. According to a source close to the matter, Ranveer Singh has reportedly offered to do another film with Farhan Akhtar or his sister Zoya Akhtar as a way to ease tensions arising from the fallout. However, the source adds that they are no longer interested in working with him.

Ranveer Offers To Do Another Film For Farhan

“The offer was made to both Farhan and his production partner Ritesh Sidhwani but was turned down immediately,” the source said.

The source, close to the development around the Don 3 controversy, further explained, “Ranveer offered to do another film, selected mutually by Farhan and Ranveer. Ranveer also offered to do a film with Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar, with whom he has done Gully Boy in the past.”

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Dials Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar To Resolve Don 3 Differences: Report

The source further added that the situation has reached the point where “neither Farhan nor Zoya wants to work with Ranveer again”.

Salman Khan Steps In

Salman Khan reportedly stepped in to mediate between the two sides. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor personally reached out to both parties in an attempt to ease tensions.

“Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The source further added, “He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

ALSO READ| ABP Exclusive | ‘Should’ve Got It While He Was With Us’: Hema Malini On Dharmendra’s Posthumous Padma Vibhushan

The report also stated that both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have taken Salman Khan’s advice seriously and are now attempting to reach an amicable resolution without letting the matter escalate further.

However, sources indicate that Farhan Akhtar and his production partner Ritesh Sidhwani are unwilling to move forward unless they are directly involved in any discussions.

“The last time, when Aamir Khan held a meeting at his residence to resolve the issue, Ranveer insisted that Farhan and Ritesh not be present at the meeting. Any settlement effort in future will be acceptable to Farhan and Ritesh only if they are present,” a source revealed.

Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Don 3 just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin, leading to financial setbacks for the makers, with losses estimated at nearly Rs 45 crore. He has also reportedly faced a “shadow ban” from the film body FWICE after failing to respond to multiple notices, which followed a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar with the trade union last month.