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NEET Hearing: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court
The ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over issues linked to the NEET examination witnessed key submissions from the Centre and members of the High-Powered Committee formed to review the examination process. Former ISRO chairman and High-Powered Committee chief Radhakrishnan appeared before the bench in person during the proceedings.
The matter comes amid continued concerns surrounding the conduct of NEET and the steps being taken to strengthen the examination system ahead of the upcoming test scheduled for June 21.
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