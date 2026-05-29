Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET Hearing: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court

NEET Hearing: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)

The ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over issues linked to the NEET examination witnessed key submissions from the Centre and members of the High-Powered Committee formed to review the examination process. Former ISRO chairman and High-Powered Committee chief Radhakrishnan appeared before the bench in person during the proceedings.

The matter comes amid continued concerns surrounding the conduct of NEET and the steps being taken to strengthen the examination system ahead of the upcoming test scheduled for June 21.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET Hearing: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court
NEET Hearing: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court
Education
NTA Tells Supreme Court It Has Introduced Major Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak Row
NTA Tells Supreme Court It Has Introduced Major Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak Row
Education
NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process
NEET Fee Refund Deadline Extended Till June 22 Amid Re-Exam Process
Education
NEET Uncertainty Drives Surge In Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Registrations Cross 2.5 Lakh
NEET Uncertainty Drives Surge In Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Registrations Cross 2.5 Lakh
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
POLITICAL ATTACK: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Highlights UP Welfare Schemes in Mau Rally
MAHARASHTRA ALERT: 13 Dead in Pune Illicit Liquor Case, 8 Arrested as Probe Intensifies
NATIONAL ALERT: NIA Raids 12 Locations Across 4 States in Cross-Border Arms Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget