Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma’s World Laughter Day special sees Samay Raina and Sunil Pal reunite, turning past tensions into a viral roast moment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Kapil Sharma's show.
  • Sunil Pal surprised guests and audience by joining the episode.
  • Past criticism between Pal and Raina led to a comedic roast.
  • Raina's witty comeback about learning insults went viral instantly.

What began as a World Laughter Day special quickly turned into one of the most talked-about episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

With Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appearing together after the India's Got Latent controversy, viewers were already intrigued. But the real twist? Sunil Pal walking in.

ALSO READ: 'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral

A Surprise Reunion That Took Everyone Off Guard

The episode marked Samay and Ranveer's first on-screen appearance together since the India's Got Latent controvery. But the real twist came when Kapil Sharma introduced Sunil Pal, catching both the audience and the guests off guard.

GIven their history, the atmosphere was tense, at least for a moment. Soon enough, the tension melted into humour. What followed wasn't reconciliation in the traditional sense. It was something far more entertaining, a full-blown roast.

Social media lit up almost instantly. Viewers couldn’t quite believe what they were watching, with reactions swinging between disbelief and sheer amusement. Some even joked that the episode might as well have gone all out and included Mukesh Khanna for maximum drama.

The Backstory Behind The Banter

The uneasy dynamic between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal isn’t new. During the India’s Got Latent controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay’s style of comedy, taking a particularly harsh stance.

“I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” Sunil had said earlier.

Samay, on his part, didn’t hold back either, calling Sunil a “frustrated man” and suggesting that his criticism stemmed from personal unrest rather than genuine concern.

ALSO READ: 'Hera Pheri' Legal Battle: Firoz Nadiadwala Files Fraud Case, Alleges Multi-Crore Extortion Plot

The Moment That Broke The Internet

Back on Kapil's stage, the past resurfaced, but with a comic twist. Sunil took the first jab, contrasting traditional poetic gatherings with modern stand-up, saying, “Main ye kehta hu ki adab ki mehfil ho, pyaar karo Ghalib ko, aur inki mehfil ho toh sirf gaali bako.”

The audience laughed, but Samay’s response landed even harder.

When Kapil questioned the remark, Samay shot back, saying, "Nahi ye nahi, inke video pe comments se seekhi maine gaali."

That single line flipped the moment and instantly went viral. The crowd erupted, Archana Puran Singh couldn’t hold back her laughter, and social media soon followed suit.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What made the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show so talked about?

The episode featured Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia together after a controversy, with a surprise appearance by Sunil Pal, leading to unexpected banter.

What was the nature of the interaction between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal?

Despite past criticism from Sunil Pal towards Samay Raina's comedy, their interaction on the show turned into a humorous roast rather than a traditional reconciliation.

What was Sunil Pal's previous stance on comedians like Samay Raina?

Sunil Pal had previously criticized Samay Raina and similar comedians, calling them 'terrorists' who spread 'filth' with foul language and obscene content, advocating for strict action.

What specific comment from Samay Raina went viral during the episode?

Samay Raina's response to Kapil Sharma about learning to 'gaali' (swear) from comments on Sunil Pal's videos instantly went viral and elicited a strong reaction from the audience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Sunil Pal Netflix Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral
'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral
Celebrities
Over 2 Million Fans Turn Up To Shakira's Rio Copacabana Beach Concert: WATCH
Over 2 Million Fans Turn Up To Shakira's Rio Copacabana Beach Concert: WATCH
Celebrities
'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral
'I Have Already Left This World': Diljit Dosanjh's Emotional Canada Concert Speech Goes Viral
Celebrities
Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far
Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Election controversy: EVM Tampering Allegations Trigger Full Repoll in Falta
Big Question: What Causes AC Explosions After Deadly Vivek Vihar Fire?
Big Tragedy: Suspected AC Blast Triggers Deadly Fire in East Delhi
Big Statement: Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Military Action Against Iran
Breaking: Allegations of Violence Lead to Fresh Polling in Falta
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget