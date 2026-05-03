'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Kapil Sharma's show.

Sunil Pal surprised guests and audience by joining the episode.

Past criticism between Pal and Raina led to a comedic roast.

Raina's witty comeback about learning insults went viral instantly.

What began as a World Laughter Day special quickly turned into one of the most talked-about episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

With Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appearing together after the India's Got Latent controversy, viewers were already intrigued. But the real twist? Sunil Pal walking in.

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A Surprise Reunion That Took Everyone Off Guard

OMG🤯 Netflix brought Samay Raina and Sunil Pal on the same show😭 pic.twitter.com/3JAAM5rxLs — Phenom (@Phenom962) May 2, 2026

The episode marked Samay and Ranveer's first on-screen appearance together since the India's Got Latent controvery. But the real twist came when Kapil Sharma introduced Sunil Pal, catching both the audience and the guests off guard.

GIven their history, the atmosphere was tense, at least for a moment. Soon enough, the tension melted into humour. What followed wasn't reconciliation in the traditional sense. It was something far more entertaining, a full-blown roast.

Social media lit up almost instantly. Viewers couldn’t quite believe what they were watching, with reactions swinging between disbelief and sheer amusement. Some even joked that the episode might as well have gone all out and included Mukesh Khanna for maximum drama.

The Backstory Behind The Banter

The uneasy dynamic between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal isn’t new. During the India’s Got Latent controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay’s style of comedy, taking a particularly harsh stance.

“I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” Sunil had said earlier.

Samay, on his part, didn’t hold back either, calling Sunil a “frustrated man” and suggesting that his criticism stemmed from personal unrest rather than genuine concern.

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The Moment That Broke The Internet

Back on Kapil's stage, the past resurfaced, but with a comic twist. Sunil took the first jab, contrasting traditional poetic gatherings with modern stand-up, saying, “Main ye kehta hu ki adab ki mehfil ho, pyaar karo Ghalib ko, aur inki mehfil ho toh sirf gaali bako.”

The audience laughed, but Samay’s response landed even harder.

When Kapil questioned the remark, Samay shot back, saying, "Nahi ye nahi, inke video pe comments se seekhi maine gaali."

That single line flipped the moment and instantly went viral. The crowd erupted, Archana Puran Singh couldn’t hold back her laughter, and social media soon followed suit.