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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Sonakshi Sinha Leases Mumbai Flat To Kuwait Consulate For Rs 16 Lakh A Month

ABP Exclusive | Sonakshi Sinha Leases Mumbai Flat To Kuwait Consulate For Rs 16 Lakh A Month

The monthly license fee for Sonakshi Sinha’s fully furnished flat in Bandra West is Rs 16,00,000, which comes to Rs 1.92 crore annually.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonakshi Sinha leased Bandra apartment to Kuwait Consulate.
  • Luxury 4,350 sq ft flat includes amenities, parking.
  • Kuwait Consul General will reside with family, staff.
  • Lease terms: 12 months, Rs 16 lakh monthly rent.

Sonakshi Sinha has entered into a 12-month leave and license agreement, under which her Bandra apartment has been leased to the Consulate General for Kuwait in Mumbai.

According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the agreement pertains to a premium residential flat located in Bandra West. The property spans a carpet area of 4,350 square feet, along with an additional 27 square feet servant’s toilet area, and is being leased as part of a high-value arrangement in one of Mumbai’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

Flat Comes With Premium Amenities

The apartment also comes with three designated car parking spaces and access to a range of amenities, including a gymnasium, library, conference room for meetings, separate swimming pools for men and women, walking and jogging tracks, a banquet hall, garden spaces, yoga studio, open-to-sky fitness centre, kids’ play area, and a clubhouse. As per the agreement, the licensee is permitted to use all these facilities at no additional cost.

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The licensee in the agreement is listed as the Consulate General for Kuwait in Mumbai. The property is intended for residential use by His Excellency Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz, along with his family members and support staff.

Rs 16 Lakh Monthly Rent Fixed 

As per official records, the monthly license fee is Rs 16,00,000, which totals to an annual amount of Rs 1.92 crore. The agreement was entered on May 25, and the fully furnished apartment is scheduled to be available for use from June 7. The agreement also notes that both parties will hold one key to the property.

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The arrangement is structured as a standard leave and license agreement, a common legal format used for premium residential transactions in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market. Areas like Bandra West continue to remain highly sought-after for diplomatic, corporate, and high-net-worth residential arrangements.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has leased Sonakshi Sinha's Bandra apartment?

Sonakshi Sinha's Bandra apartment has been leased to the Consulate General for Kuwait in Mumbai. It will be used for residential purposes by His Excellency Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz, his family, and staff.

What is the monthly rent for Sonakshi Sinha's apartment?

The monthly license fee for the apartment is Rs 16,00,000. This amounts to an annual rent of Rs 1.92 crore.

What amenities are included with the leased apartment?

The apartment includes three car parking spaces and access to amenities like a gym, library, conference room, swimming pools, jogging tracks, banquet hall, garden, yoga studio, fitness centre, kids' play area, and a clubhouse.

What is the duration of the leave and license agreement?

The agreement is for a period of 12 months. The apartment is scheduled to be available for use from June 7.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Kuwait Bandra MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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