Supreme Court Sets 3-Month Deadline For High Courts To Deliver Reserved Judgments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court issued guidelines to reduce judgment delays.

Judgments should typically be delivered within three months.

Bail orders to be pronounced same day or uploaded next.

High Courts must display judgment reservation dates online.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a set of guidelines aimed at addressing delays in the pronouncement of judgments by High Courts after completion of hearings, observing that delays in pronouncement of judgments cause irreparable loss to litigants.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi underlined the need for timely delivery of verdicts, particularly in matters involving personal liberty, and directed that reserved judgments should ordinarily be delivered within three months.

The apex court stated that in bail matters, efforts should be made to pronounce orders on the same day. If orders are reserved, they should be delivered and uploaded by the following day.

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Prompt Communication Of Bail Orders

The Supreme Court further directed that orders granting bail or suspending sentences must be communicated to jail authorities immediately after pronouncement to ensure swift compliance.

The court said undertrial prisoners or convicts granted relief should preferably be released on the same day or, at the latest, the following day.

According to the guidelines, the operative portion of a judgment should be pronounced in open court, while the detailed judgment containing reasons should be uploaded within seven days.

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Directions To Improve Transparency

The apex court also directed High Courts to display on their official websites the date on which a judgment was reserved.

In cases where the prescribed timelines are not adhered to, the matter may be reassigned to another bench, the court said.

Additionally, the Supreme Court stated that if reasons for a judgment are not uploaded within 30 days, the matter could also be transferred to a different bench for further proceedings.

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SC Aims To Reduce Judicial Delays

The guidelines have been framed to improve judicial transparency, reduce delays in delivery of verdicts, and ensure timely relief to litigants, especially in cases related to bail and personal liberty.

The bench observed that prolonged delays in pronouncement of judgments adversely affect litigants and undermine confidence in the justice delivery system.