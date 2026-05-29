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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’: Anupam Kher Opens Up On Love Story With Kirron Kher

‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’: Anupam Kher Opens Up On Love Story With Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher recently opened up on his unique love story with Kirron Kher and revealed how years of friendship turned into a 40-year marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher met studying theatre, Kirron was a college star.
  • Anupam Kher initially thought Kirron was out of his league.
  • Kirron Kher was married with a son when they reconnected.
  • Friendship turned to romance during difficult life transitions for both.

Actor Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been together in a happy marriage for over 40 years. The couple shares a very unique love story, as both of them were initially just friends and fell in love much later. While both had very different situations in life, destiny eventually brought them together and led them to marriage. Anupam Kher recently opened up about his relationship with Kirron and how the two eventually ended up together.

Anupam Kher's Love Story

In a conversation with Times Now, Anupam revealed that both he and Kirron studied together at the Department of Indian Theatre in Chandigarh. However, Kirron was one year senior to him and was considered the star of the entire college.

He further mentioned that Kirron was very popular in college as she used to play badminton doubles along with her sister, acted in English plays, and “was a star” of their college.

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He also admitted that the actor was completely out of his league and he never imagined that they would eventually end up together.

Different Situations In Life

Anupam and Kirron were at very different stages in life. While both moved to Mumbai to establish their professional careers, Kirron married Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry and later gave birth to their son, Sikandar Kher.

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Anupam also shared that during those days, he often used to visit Kirron’s house. While struggling financially, he would sometimes ask her to lend him money for a taxi fare so he could return home.

How The Couple Got Together

Opening up about their relationship, Anupam said, "So Kirron was a friend for a long time, till a possibility happened where I was going through a breakup and she was going through a tough time with her husband. And that's how, at a certain stage, life changed."

He further mentioned, "But before that, all my letters, even from my girlfriend, used to come to her house. That's why I say 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai'. I had no idea that one day we would fall in love and get married. And yeah, it's been 41 years now."

Kirron Kher married Anupam Kher on August 26, 1985. The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2025. While they never had children together, they raised Sikandar Kher, Kirron’s son from her first marriage, as a family.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher first meet?

Anupam and Kirron studied together at the Department of Indian Theatre in Chandigarh. Kirron was Anupam's senior and was considered a star in college.

What were their lives like before they got together?

Anupam was struggling financially in Mumbai. Kirron was married to Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar.

When did Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher get married?

Kirron Kher married Anupam Kher on August 26, 1985. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2025.

Do Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have children together?

No, they do not have children together. They raised Kirron's son, Sikandar Kher, from her first marriage.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Kirron Kher Anupam Kher
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