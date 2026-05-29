WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Shares Lunch With Auto Drivers In Delhi, Hears Concerns Over Rising Costs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi met auto-rickshaw drivers, discussing their financial challenges.

He shared lunch with a driver, listening to their concerns.

This interaction follows recent transport union strikes over costs.

Gandhi's outreach aims to connect with working-class groups.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met auto-rickshaw drivers in central Delhi and shared lunch with them during an informal interaction aimed at understanding the challenges faced by transport workers in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi spent around half an hour at Todarmal Road near Bengali Market, where he interacted with drivers gathered at Todarmal Park. During the visit, he spoke directly with auto-rickshaw operators and listened to their concerns regarding rising expenses, fuel prices, and declining earnings.

The Congress MP was also seen having lunch with an auto driver as part of the outreach interaction.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Auto Drivers In Delhi

The interaction took place at Todarmal Park near Bengali Market, a busy area frequented by local transport workers and commuters. Rahul Gandhi reportedly engaged in conversations with drivers about their day-to-day struggles and the financial pressures affecting the transport sector.

VIDEO | Delhi: LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing auto driver's uniform and taking selfies with children after an interaction with autorickshaw drivers at Todarmal Park, Bengali Market.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/McF6zCOidO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2026

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The visit comes at a time when commercial vehicle operators across Delhi and nearby cities have been raising concerns over increasing operational costs and insufficient fare revisions.

Rahul Gandhi has frequently carried out similar public outreach programmes in recent years, meeting workers, labourers, delivery personnel, and drivers to discuss livelihood issues.

Transport Strike Recently Disrupted NCR Services

The meeting also comes just days after transport unions across Delhi and the National Capital Region staged a large-scale strike between May 21 and May 23.

The protest disrupted several public transport services, including cabs and auto-rickshaws, causing inconvenience for commuters across the NCR.

More than 68 transport unions participated in the “chakka jam” protest under the banners of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA).

The unions argued that rising fuel prices, stagnant fares, and mounting maintenance expenses had severely affected drivers’ incomes.

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Drivers Raise Financial Concerns

Transport workers participating in the recent strike said many drivers are struggling to sustain daily operations because of increasing diesel, petrol, and vehicle maintenance costs.

Union representatives have also demanded policy measures and fare revisions to provide relief to drivers facing financial pressure.

Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the auto-rickshaw drivers is being viewed as part of the Congress party’s attempt to connect with working-class groups and highlight economic concerns affecting ordinary citizens.

The Congress leader did not make a formal speech during the visit but continued informal conversations with drivers gathered at the location before leaving after nearly half an hour.