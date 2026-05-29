Twisha Sharma Death: Bhopal Court Sends Giribala, Samarth Singh To 5-Day CBI Remand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused mother-in-law and husband remanded to CBI custody.

Anticipatory bail cancelled before arrest in dowry death.

Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into alleged harassment.

Victim's family alleged dowry demands and cruelty.

A court in Bhopal on Friday sent Samarth Singh and his mother, former judge Giribala Singh, to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand till June 2 in connection with the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma.

The CBI had sought a five-day custodial remand of both accused to facilitate further interrogation in the case. The court allowed the plea, enabling the agency to question the duo regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.

Samarth Singh is the husband of the deceased, while Giribala Singh is her mother-in-law. Both of them will now be produced before the court at around 2 PM on June 2.

Giribala Singh was produced before the Bhopal District Court a day after being arrested by the CBI. Her counsel informed the court that they had no objection to the agency’s remand request.

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Arrest Followed Cancellation Of Anticipatory Bail

The arrest of Giribala Singh marked a significant development in the case related to the death of Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12.

The action came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Singh earlier by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal on May 15.

The High Court’s order removed the pre-arrest protection available to Singh, allowing investigating agencies to proceed with custodial interrogation and other legal measures.

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Allegations Of Dowry Harassment

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, had married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Following her death, Twisha’s family alleged that she was subjected to harassment and cruelty over dowry demands by her husband and in-laws.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Giribala Singh has been booked under Section 80(2) relating to dowry death, Section 85 pertaining to cruelty by husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) dealing with acts committed in furtherance of common intention.

She also faces charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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Supreme Court Ordered CBI Probe

The investigation gained further momentum after the Supreme Court of India directed the CBI earlier this week to take over the probe and conduct the investigation expeditiously.

The apex court also advised both the victim’s family and the accused, including Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, to refrain from making public statements regarding the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had fast-tracked proceedings in the matter and scheduled an urgent hearing in the case.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death remains underway.