Ranveer Singh To Return Rs 10 Cr Signing Amount After Exiting Don 3 Over Script: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh reportedly returns Rs 10 crore signing amount.

Actor offers stake in his next film to compensate Excel.

Dispute began after Singh exited the 'Don 3' project.

Future of the 'Don 3' franchise remains officially unconfirmed.

A fresh update has emerged in the much-talked-about Don 3 controversy.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Ranveer Singh has reportedly taken fresh steps to settle the dispute linked to his exit from Don 3, the high-profile project backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The development has reignited curiosity around the stalled franchise and the circumstances that led to the actor’s departure.

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Ranveer Singh Said To Return Rs 10 Crore Signing Amount

According to reports by Free Press Journal, Ranveer Singh has agreed to return the signing amount he received for Don 3. The amount is believed to be around Rs 10 crore. The actor is also said to have offered the production house a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralay.

However, the exact percentage of that stake has not been disclosed. Neither Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar nor Excel Entertainment has officially confirmed the report so far.

A source quoted by Free Press Journal said, " Ranveer has gracefully agreed to return his signing amount, which was reportedly around Rs 10 crore. And, to further compensate Excel, he has reportedly agreed to give them a ‘stake’ in his next film, tentatively being referred to as Pralaay. We are not reporting the exact percentage of the stake because everything on Pralaay, from the budget to when it is likely to go on the floors, is fluid at this juncture. However, just the fact that Ranveer has shown so much grace is good enough to make him a fair player in the industry. Like they say in fairy tales, all is well that ends well."

How The Don 3 Dispute Began

The disagreement reportedly surfaced after Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3. Reports suggested that Excel Entertainment sought Rs 40 crore in compensation, citing pre-production expenses, scheduling complications and associated losses allegedly incurred with the actor’s prior approval.

Singh was said to have concerns regarding the script, the lack of a bound script, and overall project handling. As the issue intensified, the Producers Guild of India reportedly stepped in to mediate.

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What Lies Ahead For Don 3?

There is still no official announcement regarding the future of Don 3. Speculation continues to surround the project. Some reports even suggest that Farhan Akhtar could step into the lead role himself, although nothing has been confirmed so far.