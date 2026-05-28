Shraddha Kapoor shared a lively late-night dance video of herself grooving to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'. She was seen energetically performing for the camera.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor’s latest dance video with Rahul Mody has sparked fresh buzz about their upcoming film, with a script detail fuelling title speculation online.
- Shraddha Kapoor's dance video with Rahul Mody sparks speculation.
- A script visible in video hints at film title.
- Kapoor previously confirmed working on Mody's start-up film.
Shraddha Kapoor has set social media abuzz after sharing a lively late-night dance video featuring her rumoured partner and filmmaker Rahul Mody. While the clip appeared light-hearted, a small but intriguing detail in the background has ignited fresh speculation about their much-discussed upcoming film project.
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Dance Video Sparks Online Buzz
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In the video posted on her social media handle late Wednesday night, Shraddha Kapoor is seen grooving energetically to Michael Jackson’s iconic track Thriller. The actress delivers playful yet confident moves for the camera before breaking into a cheerful laugh at the end of the clip.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye." [Find someone who can bring out this kind of dance from you.]
Soon, fans started reacting, not only to her performance but also to the unexpected behind-the-scene glimpse of Rahul Mody capturing the moment on camera.
Script Detail Fuels Speculation
What truly caught viewers' attention, however, was not just the dance, but the script resting on Rahul Mady's lap during the shoot.
The visible document hinted at a working script, with the word 'Dear' printed prominently across the page. This small detail has now triggered widespread speculation that it could be part of the title of their rumoured film together.
Although neither Shraddha Kapoor nor Rahul Mody has officially confirmed the project or revealed its title, the video has left fans guessing about what is in development behind the scenes.
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Past Confirmation Of Collaboration
Speculation around their professional partnership is not new. Last year, Shraddha Kapoor indirectly confirmed her involvement in Rahul Mody’s project during an interaction with fans.
She stated, "I am doing Rahul’s film. I can speak about the film without hesitation."
She also shared insight into the storyline, adding, "It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on the hustle culture. For me, it is a new kind of role which is challenging."
The project, as described, promises a fresh narrative rooted in ambition, modern work culture, and personal growth.
Upcoming Projects On The Horizon
Beyond this speculated collaboration, Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with multiple high-profile films. She recently completed a 60-day shooting schedule for her upcoming film Eetha, a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar, where she will portray legendary Maharashtrian folk and Lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
She is also set to return in major franchises including Stree 3, Bhediya 2, and Naagin, keeping her packed slate firmly in the spotlight.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Shraddha Kapoor share on her social media?
Who was seen in Shraddha Kapoor's dance video?
Filmmaker Rahul Mody, rumoured to be her partner, was seen in the background of the video. He appeared to be capturing the moment on camera.
What detail in the video sparked speculation about a film project?
A script resting on Rahul Mody's lap had the word 'Dear' visible on it. This led to speculation that it might be part of the title of their rumored upcoming film.
Has Shraddha Kapoor confirmed working on a film with Rahul Mody before?
Yes, Shraddha Kapoor previously confirmed her involvement in Rahul Mody's film. She described it as revolving around the world of start-ups and hustle culture.