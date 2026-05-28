Boat Carrying 14 Capsizes In Patna; 2 Dead, 5 Missing In Ganga River Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boat carrying 14 people capsized in flood-swollen Ganga River.

Two people died, five others still missing after incident.

Seven rescued safely, bodies recovered by rescue teams.

Tragedy highlights risks of boat travel in flood zones.

Patna Boat Accident: A major boat accident was reported from flood-affected Patna after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in the swollen waters of the Ganga River, triggering a large-scale rescue operation.

Authorities confirmed that two people have died in the incident, while five others remain missing. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are continuing search operations in the river.

Boat Overturns Amid Flood Conditions

The accident took place in a flood-hit area of Patna where rising water levels and strong river currents have created dangerous conditions for movement through the Ganga.

According to officials, there were 14 people on board when the boat overturned in the river. Panic spread immediately after the vessel capsized, with locals and emergency teams rushing to the spot.

Bar SDPO Ramakrishna said that there were a total of 14 people on the boat.

#WATCH | Several dead after a boat capsized in the Ganga River near Umanath Ghat in the Barh subdivision of Patna district, Bihar pic.twitter.com/u2ucsGQvsn — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

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Seven Rescued Safely, Bodies Recovered

Officials stated that seven people managed to come out of the river safely after the accident.

Rescue personnel later recovered the bodies of two individuals who drowned in the incident. Their identities are yet to be officially confirmed.

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The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks faced by residents in flood-affected regions where boats often become the primary mode of transportation during heavy flooding.

SDRF Continues Search For Missing People

Five people are still missing, according to officials, and search operations are underway on a war footing. The SDRF team is continuously searching for the missing people. Divers and rescue personnel are scanning different stretches of the river amid difficult weather and water conditions.

Authorities are also monitoring flood conditions across several parts of Bihar as water levels in major rivers continue to remain high following heavy rainfall.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited as rescue efforts continue.