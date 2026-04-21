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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pours Water On Herself Mid-Performance, Faces Backlash

WATCH: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pours Water On Herself Mid-Performance, Faces Backlash

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after a viral Ahmedabad concert video showed her pouring water on herself mid-performance. Fans also questioned lip-sync claims.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasmine Sandlas concert in Ahmedabad sparks online debate.
  • Singer poured water over herself mid-performance on stage.
  • Audience alleged lip-syncing, demanding live vocal performance.
  • Viral clip triggered mixed reactions, praise and criticism.

A recent live performace by Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas has become one of the most talked-about moments online. The singer, who won audience love with songs from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now trending for a very different reason after a viral concert clip from Ahmedabad triggered mixed reactions across social media.

The video, now circulating widely online, shows Jasmine Sandlas performing energetically on stage before pouring water over herself mid-performance.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Genelia Deshmukh Breaks Down, Riteish Deshmukh Also Gets Emotional At Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch

Viral Ahmedabad Concert Video Sparks Debate

Jasmine Sandlas recently performed at a live concert in Ahmedabad, where she was seen engaging with the crowd in Gujarati while delivering a high-energy set. She also performed her popular Dhurandhar track Shararat, a song that has earned major traction among fans.

As soon as the song began, the singer appeared to raise the tempo, dancing energetically and interacting with the audience. However, the moment that grabbed the internet’s attention came when she poured a large amount of water over herself on stage.

Lip-Sync Allegations Add To Backlash

Several attendees and social media users also claimed they were disappointed with the performance, alleging that the singer relied on recorded tracks rather than singing live.

Fans who had paid for the event expressed frustration online, saying they expected a stronger live vocal performance. The criticism intensified as the viral clip spread across multiple platforms.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Used To Visit Javed Akhtar’s Home For ‘Free Meals, Alcohol’, Says Farah Khan

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Online reactions were swift and divided. Some users mocked the performance, while others defended the singer’s stage energy.

One user commented, "Yeah to kuch din pehle Sanskari ho gyi thi???". Another wrote, "Har koyi KK nahi hota...".

A third said, "When you don't have real talent, you just gotta soak your hair". Another comment read, "Auto tune waale kahaan live gaa sakenge".

Jasmine Sandlas has enjoyed renewed popularity thanks to the success of songs from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Jasmine Sandlas been trending for recently?

Jasmine Sandlas has been trending due to a viral clip from her live performance in Ahmedabad where she poured water over herself on stage.

What song did Jasmine Sandlas perform that gained attention?

She performed her popular Dhurandhar track 'Shararat' during the concert, which has earned significant traction among fans.

What accusations have been made against Jasmine Sandlas' performance?

Several attendees and social media users have alleged that she lip-synced to recorded tracks instead of singing live.

How did social media react to the viral concert clip?

Social media reactions were divided, with some users mocking the performance and others defending the singer's stage energy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral News Jasmine Sandlas Dhurandhar Jasmine Sandlas Concert
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