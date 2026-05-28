Trump To ‘Blow Up’ Oman Next? US Prez Escalates Threats Over Hormuz Standoff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns against any control of Strait of Hormuz.

White House dismisses reports of Iran-Oman shipping agreement.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical to Iran conflict talks.

Rhetoric from Washington has taken a sharper turn as negotiations over the Iran conflict remain stalled, with US President Donald Trump issuing a stark warning over any attempt to control the Strait of Hormuz, including by close Gulf partner Oman. The comments, delivered during a Cabinet meeting, came as the White House dismissed reports suggesting a possible Iran–Oman arrangement to manage shipping through the strategic waterway as part of an emerging peace framework.

Trump Escalates Warning Over Hormuz Control

Rejecting claims that Iran and Oman could jointly oversee maritime traffic in the region, Trump took a hardline stance on international access to the strait. "Nobody's going to control it," Trump said, as per reports.

The remarks sparked diplomatic unease, given Oman’s long-standing role as a key US partner in the Gulf. Muscat has historically maintained quiet mediation channels between Washington and Tehran and hosts several American defence cooperation initiatives.

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White House Rejects Iran–Oman Draft Proposal

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media claimed that a draft agreement could restore commercial shipping through Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month. The reported framework allegedly included joint oversight of maritime traffic by Iran and Oman, along with easing of certain military restrictions. The White House swiftly dismissed the claims, calling the report a "complete fabrication".

Trump also reinforced Washington’s position later, stating: "We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it."

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Hormuz Remains Central To Fragile Negotiations

The Strait of Hormuz continues to sit at the heart of negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. Before hostilities escalated earlier this year, nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments passed daily through the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian media claims of a potential memorandum of understanding suggested a partial naval truce and a joint maritime management system involving Iran and Oman. However, US officials rejected the authenticity of such reports, warning against relying on unverified state media narratives.