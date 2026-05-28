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HomeNewsWorldTrump To ‘Blow Up’ Oman Next? US Prez Escalates Threats Over Hormuz Standoff Amid Iran Conflict

Trump To ‘Blow Up’ Oman Next? US Prez Escalates Threats Over Hormuz Standoff Amid Iran Conflict

Trump warned no nation, including Oman, will control Hormuz amid Iran talks; US denies draft deal as tensions over shipping intensify.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warns against any control of Strait of Hormuz.
  • White House dismisses reports of Iran-Oman shipping agreement.
  • Strait of Hormuz remains critical to Iran conflict talks.

Rhetoric from Washington has taken a sharper turn as negotiations over the Iran conflict remain stalled, with US President Donald Trump issuing a stark warning over any attempt to control the Strait of Hormuz, including by close Gulf partner Oman. The comments, delivered during a Cabinet meeting, came as the White House dismissed reports suggesting a possible Iran–Oman arrangement to manage shipping through the strategic waterway as part of an emerging peace framework.

Trump Escalates Warning Over Hormuz Control

Rejecting claims that Iran and Oman could jointly oversee maritime traffic in the region, Trump took a hardline stance on international access to the strait. "Nobody's going to control it," Trump said, as per reports. 

The remarks sparked diplomatic unease, given Oman’s long-standing role as a key US partner in the Gulf. Muscat has historically maintained quiet mediation channels between Washington and Tehran and hosts several American defence cooperation initiatives.

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White House Rejects Iran–Oman Draft Proposal

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media claimed that a draft agreement could restore commercial shipping through Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month. The reported framework allegedly included joint oversight of maritime traffic by Iran and Oman, along with easing of certain military restrictions. The White House swiftly dismissed the claims, calling the report a "complete fabrication".

Trump also reinforced Washington’s position later, stating: "We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it."

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Hormuz Remains Central To Fragile Negotiations

The Strait of Hormuz continues to sit at the heart of negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. Before hostilities escalated earlier this year, nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments passed daily through the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian media claims of a potential memorandum of understanding suggested a partial naval truce and a joint maritime management system involving Iran and Oman. However, US officials rejected the authenticity of such reports, warning against relying on unverified state media narratives.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Trump's warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump has issued a stark warning that nobody will be allowed to control the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing international access.

What reports did the White House dismiss concerning Iran and Oman?

The White House dismissed reports suggesting a possible Iran-Oman arrangement to jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace framework.

What is Oman's historical role in US-Iran relations?

Oman has historically served as a key US partner in the Gulf, maintaining mediation channels between Washington and Tehran and hosting US defense initiatives.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz strategically important?

The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments passed through it daily before hostilities escalated.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Conflict Iran United STates
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