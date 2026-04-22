Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi detailed village caste discrimination in Karnataka.

He faced humiliation, including separate living areas and temple exclusion.

Suryavanshi worked menial jobs, enduring disrespect and hardship.

He was rejected for roles due to looks and complexion.

Vinod Suryavanshi, who made a brief appearance in Panchayat, has now the harsh realities of his upbringing, speaking openly about caste discrimination in Karnataka, financial hardship and repeated rejection before entering the industry.

ALSO READ: Taniya Chatterjee Reacts To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Defamation Notice, Says ‘I Find It Ridiculous’

Vinod Suryavanshi On Caste Discrimination In His Village

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Panchayat actor Vinod revealed that caste divisions remain deeply rooted in his native village.

“In my village in Karnataka, casteism is still prevalent, even today. There are two areas in that village, one for the upper castes and one for the lower castes. The area where the Dalits live is separate from the village.”

He also recalled a painful childhood memory.

“Once, when I went to the village with my father, I was 12 years old and ate at a hotel, we had to wash our own plates and also pay for the food. There is still a temple where we are not allowed to go in my village.”

Humiliation Before Acting Success

Before finding work in the entertainment industry, Vinod took several jobs to survive, including working as a liftman, office boy and security guard.

“I first worked as a liftman, earning Rs 1,600 a month. Then I worked as an office boy at a construction office, and later as a security guard.”

He described exhausting work conditions and disrespect from others.

“It was a 12-hour standing duty. During rains, water would get into my shoes, I’d get blisters from standing all day, and sometimes people would abuse me. I had to endure a lot.”

“Once, I went to eat in someone’s room, and a senior person snatched my plate and asked who I was... That hurt me deeply. That’s when I decided I had to do something in acting, maybe then I would at least get to sit in a room and eat peacefully.”

ALSO READ: Before Dilip Joshi, This Actor Was Offered Jethalal's Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

'I Was Rejected Many Times Because Of My Looks'

Even after entering the industry, Vinod said appearance-based rejection followed him.

“I was rejected many times because of my looks. When I gave auditions for TV, they often wanted a ‘rich look’. Even for a beggar’s role, they wanted someone with a rich look. I was told I didn’t fit the requirement.”

He also shared another painful experience.

“I was selected for a role as a house help. The casting team had finalised me, and I reached on time for the shoot. But when the creative director came, she asked who I was. When they told her, she said no, this won’t work, we need someone with a fair look. He is dark-complexioned, pack him up.”

On The Work Front

Despite years of struggle, Vinod Suryavanshi has continued building his career with appearances in projects such as Janaawar, Thamma, Satyameva Jayate and Jolly LLB 3, steadily creating his own place in the industry.