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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'

Bobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'

Bobby Deol revealed he told wife Tanya about Aashram's intimate scenes before anyone else, including his family. He called her his backbone during his tough phase. He stars next in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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  • The actor also spoke emotionally about his father, Dharmendra.

Bobby Deol has always been known as a private man. So when Prakash Jha came to him with the idea for Aashram, the actor did something very telling. He did not call his father. He did not call his brother. He went straight to his wife.

In a candid conversation on Shekhar Tonite, hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, Bobby opened up about the one condition he set for himself before signing the show. He wanted Tanya Deol, his wife and interior and fashion designer, to hear about the intimate scenes in Aashram from him first, and not from anywhere else.

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Bobby Deol Told His Wife First

Bobby was clear about his reasoning. He said that if Tanya had found out about those scenes from someone else, he would have been in trouble. So before the rest of the family knew anything about the project, including his father, mother, or brother, Tanya was the first person he sat down with after hearing the story.

He said, "First of all, when I heard the story, I didn't tell my father, my mother, or even my brother. I only told one person, my wife. I had to tell her; otherwise, if she found out later, I would've been in trouble. Whatever I am today is because of my wife. When I was going through a bad phase, she handled the entire house. I think she is my backbone."

Aashram went on to become one of the most-watched Indian web series in recent years and played a key role in Bobby Deol's career comeback.

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Bobby Gets Emotional About Father Dharmendra

The conversation on Shekhar Tonite also took a more personal turn. When host Shekhar Suman compared a father to a large tree whose shade protects an entire family, Bobby responded with empathy, turning the focus to Shekhar's own loss, the passing of his elder son. Bobby said, "You have lost someone very important in your life, and I know the pain you must have gone through. I do not think one can ever truly get over it."

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, which is set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bobby Deol say about his father Dharmendra?

While the article mentions Bobby didn't tell his father about 'Aashram' first, it doesn't contain specific emotional quotes about Dharmendra, only a brief mention of him in relation to the show's signing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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Bobby Deol Aashram ENtertainment News
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