‘Complete Fabrication’: US Denies Iran’s Explosive Hormuz Deal Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claims US deal to reopen Hormuz shipping lanes.

Draft agreement includes US troop withdrawal from region.

White House denies any such memorandum of understanding.

Iran on Wednesday said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could return to pre-war levels within a month under a draft framework agreement with the United States that also includes the withdrawal of US forces from the Islamic Republic and the lifting of what Tehran described as a US naval blockade.

Iranian state television cited what it called a draft “memorandum of understanding”, while clarifying that the text had not yet been “finalised”.

Draft Deal Outlines Hormuz Reopening Terms

According to the report, “The United States has committed itself to lifting Iran's naval blockade and to cease harassing ships passing to or from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In return, Iran would permit shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz while continuing to manage shipping lanes, inspect vessels and impose service fees on ships using the route.

The draft also stated that the strait would not be reopened “unconditionally” and clarified that the proposed commitments would not apply to military vessels.

Questions Remain Over US Troop Withdrawal

The Iranian state TV report further referred to a US “commitment” regarding troop withdrawals from the region.

However, it said it remained unclear whether the reference applied only to forces deployed before and during the conflict or also included existing US military bases in the Gulf region.

The draft framework reportedly proposes a 60-day negotiation period between Tehran and Washington following agreement on the initial framework, though it did not specify the issues to be discussed during those talks.

“If negotiations reach a final agreement during the 60-day period, this agreement is expected to be approved by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council,” the draft stated.

White House Dismisses Report As “Fabrication”

The United States swiftly rejected the claims surrounding the alleged memorandum of understanding.

This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they “released” is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER. https://t.co/agpTnBSgKu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

“This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER,” the White House posted on X.

Fresh US Strikes Deepen Tensions

The developments came amid continuing tensions between the two countries despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.

On Tuesday, the US military launched fresh strikes in southern Iran targeting missile sites and boats allegedly attempting to place mines, describing the operation as a “self-defence” action.

Hours after the strikes, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium to the United States for destruction or allow it to be destroyed inside Iran under international supervision.

Iran Says Full-Scale War Appears Unlikely

Despite escalating rhetoric and military exchanges, Iran on Wednesday said a broader war between Tehran and Washington appeared unlikely.

The statement came a day after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire that has been in place since April and warned it was prepared to retaliate following what it described as the most serious strikes since the truce took effect.

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Iran and the US have remained engaged in a prolonged war of words in recent weeks as negotiations continue, with Pakistan leading mediation efforts between the two sides.

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