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HomeNewsWorldUS Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran Near Hormuz, Downs Drones; Explosions Reported Near Military Site

US Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran Near Hormuz, Downs Drones; Explosions Reported Near Military Site

The US carried out fresh strikes near a military site, close to the Strait of Hormuz in Iran as tensions intensify despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 May 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US strikes Iran near Strait of Hormuz, targeting maritime threats.
  • Drones destroyed amid ongoing conflict since February 28.
  • Trump rejects Iran-Oman shipping oversight claims, maintains open passage.
  • Repeated strikes underscore mistrust despite ongoing ceasefire talks.

The United States launched fresh military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, targeting what officials described as threats to American forces and commercial shipping routes in one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously to Reuters on Wednesday, said the strikes were aimed at a military installation in Iran that was believed to pose risks to maritime movement and U.S. personnel operating in the region. American forces also intercepted and destroyed several Iranian drones that were allegedly considered a similar threat.

The latest military action marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict that began on February 28 following U.S. and Israeli attacks. Since then, the confrontation has reportedly killed thousands and triggered sharp volatility in global energy markets.

Strait Of Hormuz Back In Global Spotlight

The Strait of Hormuz has once again emerged as the focal point of rising tensions in the Middle East. The narrow waterway is among the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying a substantial portion of global crude exports.

Any military activity around the region is closely watched by international markets due to fears of supply disruptions and surging fuel prices.

ALSO READ: ‘Complete Fabrication’: US Denies Iran’s Explosive Hormuz Deal Claim

The overnight strikes come amid continuing diplomatic discussions aimed at ending the three-month conflict, though repeated military exchanges have raised doubts over the durability of ceasefire efforts.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Shipping Claims

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump dismissed reports from Iranian state media claiming that Iran and Oman would jointly oversee shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz under a possible peace arrangement.

Trump rejected the suggestion and asserted that the strategic passage would remain open.

ALSO READ: Airfare Pressure Ahead? Air India, IndiGo Cut Domestic Flights Over Rising ATF Prices

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the target of the recent US military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz?

The US targeted an Iranian military installation believed to pose risks to maritime movement and US personnel in the region. This action was in response to threats against American forces and commercial shipping.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically sensitive waterway and one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. It carries a substantial portion of global crude exports.

What has been the impact of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz region?

The confrontation has reportedly led to thousands of deaths and caused significant volatility in global energy markets. Military activity in the area raises fears of supply disruptions and surging fuel prices.

Did President Trump comment on Iran's claims about overseeing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz?

Yes, President Trump dismissed Iranian state media reports claiming a joint oversight of shipping activity. He asserted that the strategic passage would remain open.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran United STates US Iran War
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