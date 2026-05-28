Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US strikes Iran near Strait of Hormuz, targeting maritime threats.

Drones destroyed amid ongoing conflict since February 28.

Trump rejects Iran-Oman shipping oversight claims, maintains open passage.

Repeated strikes underscore mistrust despite ongoing ceasefire talks.

The United States launched fresh military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, targeting what officials described as threats to American forces and commercial shipping routes in one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously to Reuters on Wednesday, said the strikes were aimed at a military installation in Iran that was believed to pose risks to maritime movement and U.S. personnel operating in the region. American forces also intercepted and destroyed several Iranian drones that were allegedly considered a similar threat.

The latest military action marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict that began on February 28 following U.S. and Israeli attacks. Since then, the confrontation has reportedly killed thousands and triggered sharp volatility in global energy markets.

Strait Of Hormuz Back In Global Spotlight

The Strait of Hormuz has once again emerged as the focal point of rising tensions in the Middle East. The narrow waterway is among the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying a substantial portion of global crude exports.

Any military activity around the region is closely watched by international markets due to fears of supply disruptions and surging fuel prices.

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The overnight strikes come amid continuing diplomatic discussions aimed at ending the three-month conflict, though repeated military exchanges have raised doubts over the durability of ceasefire efforts.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Shipping Claims

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump dismissed reports from Iranian state media claiming that Iran and Oman would jointly oversee shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz under a possible peace arrangement.

Trump rejected the suggestion and asserted that the strategic passage would remain open.

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