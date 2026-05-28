Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute

WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute

Jr NTR paid an emotional tribute to his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary. PM Narendra Modi also joined in remembering the legendary leader’s enduring legacy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jr NTR honored his grandfather N.T. Rama Rao's legacy on birth anniversary.
  • He visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay floral tributes.
  • NTR's enduring influence and contributions were widely remembered.
  • Prime Minister Modi also shared a message honoring the leader.

On the 103rd birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, his grandson and actor Jr NTR marked the occasion with a deeply emotional tribute. The actor honoured the enduring legacy of one of Telugu cinema's most iconic figures, by visiting the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. The day also saw tributes pouring in from across political and film circles, including a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Not Jana Nayagan, But Suriya And Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Was Supposed To Be Vijay’s Final Film: RJ Balaji

Jr NTR’s Emotional Social Media Tribute

Jr NTR took to X to share a photograph of N. T. Rama Rao along with a moving message in Telugu, expressing his admiration and emotional connection with his grandfather.

In his message, he talked about how NTR’s legacy continues to inspire Telugu pride, describing his influence as something that stirs both joy and pride among people. He conveyed that the legendary actor’s presence continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of the Telugu-speaking community and expressed lifelong gratitude for his love and legacy.

He also acknowledged NTR’s contributions to public welfare, governance, and cinema, noting that his efforts ensured dignity and respect for the marginalised. Jr NTR further highlighted how his grandfather’s work on screen continues to inspire generations even today. He also referred to ongoing political efforts in Andhra Pradesh aimed at carrying forward the ideals NTR stood for.

PM Narendra Modi Also Remembers N. T. Rama Rao

Alongside tributes from the film industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message remembering N. T. Rama Rao on his birth anniversary. His post highlighted the late leader’s lasting influence and contributions, underlining the respect he continues to command across political and cultural spheres.

ALSO READ: Raj Shaandilyaa Hints at Reunion with Ektaa Kapoor, Shares Pics

Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to personally pay homage to his grandfather. Dressed in a casual denim shirt, the actor was seen offering floral tributes at the memorial.

The visit took place under tight security arrangements, with fans and supporters gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor as he paid his respects. The atmosphere was marked by emotion and reverence, as admirers remembered the towering legacy of N. T. Rama Rao.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Jr NTR pay tribute to N. T. Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary?

Jr NTR visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to offer floral tributes. He also shared an emotional message on X, expressing his admiration and gratitude.

What did Jr NTR say about his grandfather's legacy?

Jr NTR stated that N. T. Rama Rao's legacy continues to inspire Telugu pride and resonate deeply. He also highlighted his grandfather's contributions to public welfare, governance, and cinema.

Did any other prominent figures pay tribute to N. T. Rama Rao?

Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message remembering N. T. Rama Rao on his birth anniversary, highlighting his lasting influence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 May 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Hyderabad Telugu Cinema Jr NTR N.T. Rama Rao N T Rama Rao NTR Ghat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute
WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody
Celebrities
Bobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'
Bobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'
Celebrities
Not Jana Nayagan, But Suriya And Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Was Supposed To Be Vijay’s Final Film: RJ Balaji
Not Jana Nayagan, But Suriya And Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Was Supposed To Be Vijay’s Final Film: RJ Balaji
Advertisement

Videos

Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured
Breaking: Mumbai Goregaon Society Row Over Cattle Sacrifice Setup Sparks Political Protest
BREAKING: Mumbai Goregaon society faces row over cattle sacrifice permission, BJP protests reported
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Questions CBSE Evaluation Contract, Targets Govt Over Student Future
Karnataka Power Shift: DK Shivakumar Likely to Replace Siddaramaiah as CM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget