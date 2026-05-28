Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jr NTR honored his grandfather N.T. Rama Rao's legacy on birth anniversary.

He visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay floral tributes.

NTR's enduring influence and contributions were widely remembered.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a message honoring the leader.

On the 103rd birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, his grandson and actor Jr NTR marked the occasion with a deeply emotional tribute. The actor honoured the enduring legacy of one of Telugu cinema's most iconic figures, by visiting the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. The day also saw tributes pouring in from across political and film circles, including a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Not Jana Nayagan, But Suriya And Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Was Supposed To Be Vijay’s Final Film: RJ Balaji

Jr NTR’s Emotional Social Media Tribute

Jr NTR took to X to share a photograph of N. T. Rama Rao along with a moving message in Telugu, expressing his admiration and emotional connection with his grandfather.

In his message, he talked about how NTR’s legacy continues to inspire Telugu pride, describing his influence as something that stirs both joy and pride among people. He conveyed that the legendary actor’s presence continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of the Telugu-speaking community and expressed lifelong gratitude for his love and legacy.

He also acknowledged NTR’s contributions to public welfare, governance, and cinema, noting that his efforts ensured dignity and respect for the marginalised. Jr NTR further highlighted how his grandfather’s work on screen continues to inspire generations even today. He also referred to ongoing political efforts in Andhra Pradesh aimed at carrying forward the ideals NTR stood for.

PM Narendra Modi Also Remembers N. T. Rama Rao

Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

Alongside tributes from the film industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message remembering N. T. Rama Rao on his birth anniversary. His post highlighted the late leader’s lasting influence and contributions, underlining the respect he continues to command across political and cultural spheres.

ALSO READ: Raj Shaandilyaa Hints at Reunion with Ektaa Kapoor, Shares Pics

Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to personally pay homage to his grandfather. Dressed in a casual denim shirt, the actor was seen offering floral tributes at the memorial.

The visit took place under tight security arrangements, with fans and supporters gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor as he paid his respects. The atmosphere was marked by emotion and reverence, as admirers remembered the towering legacy of N. T. Rama Rao.