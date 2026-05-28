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HomeNewsWorldIran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation For American Strikes Near Bandar Abbas

Iran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation For American Strikes Near Bandar Abbas

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted a US airbase after alleged American strikes near Bandar Abbas amid escalating tensions around Hormuz.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's IRGC claims retaliatory strike on U.S. airbase.
  • Strike followed alleged U.S. aggression near Bandar Abbas.
  • Tensions rise near Strait of Hormuz; vessels intercepted.
  • U.S. describes recent operations as defensive action.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed responsibility for a retaliatory strike on a U.S. airbase following what it described as an American military attack near Bandar Abbas airport earlier in the day. According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said the strike was carried out at 4:50 a.m. local time in response to what it called “pre-dawn aggression” by U.S. forces.

“Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m.,” the statement read, as per reports.

The IRGC did not identify the location of the targeted American base but warned that any future attacks by the United States would provoke a stronger response.

Tensions Rise Around Strait Of Hormuz

The latest exchange comes amid heightened military activity near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important shipping corridors.

Iranian media outlets reported fresh confrontations between Iranian naval forces and vessels attempting to pass through the waterway without prior coordination.

Tasnim, citing what it described as an informed military source, claimed that IRGC naval forces opened fire on a U.S. tanker allegedly attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz with its radar systems turned off.

The report further alleged that American forces responded by firing near Bandar Abbas, causing explosions in the area. Iranian media claimed the incident did not result in casualties or property damage.

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Iranian Forces Reportedly Intercepted Multiple Vessels

In a separate report, Tasnim stated that Iranian naval forces intercepted four vessels attempting to enter the Gulf without authorization.

According to the outlet, Iranian forces issued warnings to the ships before firing warning shots after the instructions were allegedly ignored. The vessels later changed course and retreated from the area, the report claimed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed responsibility for the strike on a U.S. airbase?

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the retaliatory strike on a U.S. airbase.

What was the reason given for the IRGC's strike?

The IRGC stated the strike was a response to what they described as a 'pre-dawn aggression' by U.S. forces near Bandar Abbas airport.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important shipping corridors, critical for global oil and gas shipments.

What did Iranian media report regarding a U.S. tanker?

Tasnim news agency claimed IRGC naval forces fired on a U.S. tanker allegedly attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its radar off.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran United STates Bandar Abbas
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