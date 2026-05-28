Iran Targets US Airbase In Retaliation For American Strikes Near Bandar Abbas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's IRGC claims retaliatory strike on U.S. airbase.

Strike followed alleged U.S. aggression near Bandar Abbas.

Tensions rise near Strait of Hormuz; vessels intercepted.

U.S. describes recent operations as defensive action.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed responsibility for a retaliatory strike on a U.S. airbase following what it described as an American military attack near Bandar Abbas airport earlier in the day. According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said the strike was carried out at 4:50 a.m. local time in response to what it called “pre-dawn aggression” by U.S. forces.

“Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m.,” the statement read, as per reports.

The IRGC did not identify the location of the targeted American base but warned that any future attacks by the United States would provoke a stronger response.

Tensions Rise Around Strait Of Hormuz

The latest exchange comes amid heightened military activity near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important shipping corridors.

Iranian media outlets reported fresh confrontations between Iranian naval forces and vessels attempting to pass through the waterway without prior coordination.

Tasnim, citing what it described as an informed military source, claimed that IRGC naval forces opened fire on a U.S. tanker allegedly attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz with its radar systems turned off.

The report further alleged that American forces responded by firing near Bandar Abbas, causing explosions in the area. Iranian media claimed the incident did not result in casualties or property damage.

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Iranian Forces Reportedly Intercepted Multiple Vessels

In a separate report, Tasnim stated that Iranian naval forces intercepted four vessels attempting to enter the Gulf without authorization.

According to the outlet, Iranian forces issued warnings to the ships before firing warning shots after the instructions were allegedly ignored. The vessels later changed course and retreated from the area, the report claimed.