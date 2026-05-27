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HomeNewsIndia‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death

‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death

Rahul Gandhi met NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal’s family and blamed a “broken and corrupt system” for his death, accusing the Centre of failing to stop exam leaks and protect students.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi met family of NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal.
  • Gandhi blamed the Centre for a 'broken and corrupt system'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal, who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over the NEET paper leak issue, and accused the Centre of failing to protect students from a “broken and corrupt system.”

‘Pradeep’s Death Result Of Broken System’

In a statement, Rahul Gandhi said the pain of the family “cannot be expressed in words” and described the student’s death as the result of systemic failure rather than a personal act.

“Pradeep’s death is not suicide — it is the outcome of a broken and corrupt system,” Gandhi said, alleging that the examination system had been “handed over to mafias.”

Rahul Targets Centre Over Exam Irregularities

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government, saying they were accountable to families affected by examination irregularities and paper leak controversies.

Rahul Gandhi said millions of students across the country were already struggling under academic pressure, competition and uncertainty about their future, and paper leaks further destroy the dreams of students and their families.

‘Youth Will No Longer Tolerate Corruption’

Referring to interactions with NEET aspirants, the Congress MP said students had told him they had “lost trust” in the current examination system. He claimed anger among the youth against corruption and alleged government inaction was growing rapidly.

“The youth of this country will no longer tolerate corruption and indifference,” Gandhi said, adding that young people would eventually bring change to the system.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi meet the family of Pradeep Meghwal?

Rahul Gandhi met the family of Pradeep Meghwal, a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide due to distress over the NEET paper leak issue. He expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Pradeep Meghwal's death?

Rahul Gandhi stated that Pradeep's death was not a suicide but a result of a 'broken and corrupt system' that has allegedly been handed over to mafias.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Pradeep Meghwal Rahul Slams PM Modi
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