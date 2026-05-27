‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal, who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over the NEET paper leak issue, and accused the Centre of failing to protect students from a “broken and corrupt system.”

‘Pradeep’s Death Result Of Broken System’

In a statement, Rahul Gandhi said the pain of the family “cannot be expressed in words” and described the student’s death as the result of systemic failure rather than a personal act.

“Pradeep’s death is not suicide — it is the outcome of a broken and corrupt system,” Gandhi said, alleging that the examination system had been “handed over to mafias.”

आज NEET पेपर लीक से आहत होकर आत्महत्या करने वाले होनहार छात्र प्रदीप मेघवाल के परिवार से मिला।



उनका दर्द शब्दों में नहीं समा सकता। एक माँ-बाप ने अपना बेटा खोया है और उनका कोई कसूर नहीं था।



देश के लाखों बच्चे पढ़ाई, प्रतियोगिता और भविष्य के दबाव में जी रहे हैं। और जब पेपर लीक… pic.twitter.com/oPVfeTfs13 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2026

Rahul Targets Centre Over Exam Irregularities

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government, saying they were accountable to families affected by examination irregularities and paper leak controversies.

Rahul Gandhi said millions of students across the country were already struggling under academic pressure, competition and uncertainty about their future, and paper leaks further destroy the dreams of students and their families.

‘Youth Will No Longer Tolerate Corruption’

Referring to interactions with NEET aspirants, the Congress MP said students had told him they had “lost trust” in the current examination system. He claimed anger among the youth against corruption and alleged government inaction was growing rapidly.

“The youth of this country will no longer tolerate corruption and indifference,” Gandhi said, adding that young people would eventually bring change to the system.