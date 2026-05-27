Rahul Gandhi met the family of Pradeep Meghwal, a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide due to distress over the NEET paper leak issue. He expressed solidarity with the grieving family.
Explorer
‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death
Rahul Gandhi met NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal’s family and blamed a “broken and corrupt system” for his death, accusing the Centre of failing to stop exam leaks and protect students.
- Rahul Gandhi met family of NEET aspirant Pradeep Meghwal.
- Gandhi blamed the Centre for a 'broken and corrupt system'.
Before You Go
Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Rahul Gandhi meet the family of Pradeep Meghwal?
What did Rahul Gandhi say about Pradeep Meghwal's death?
Rahul Gandhi stated that Pradeep's death was not a suicide but a result of a 'broken and corrupt system' that has allegedly been handed over to mafias.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death
India
Congo National, 3 Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Over Suspected Ebola
India
Why Siddaramaiah’s Exit Could Become A Political Risk For Congress In Karnataka
India
Historic Shift In Defence: India Invites Private Firms For Advanced Stealth Fighter Jet
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion