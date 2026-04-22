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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVirat Kohli’s Ex Izabelle Leite Reacts To Viral Instagram Post After Cricketer ‘Liked’ German Influencer’s Pic

Virat Kohli’s Ex Izabelle Leite Reacts To Viral Instagram Post After Cricketer ‘Liked’ German Influencer’s Pic

Virat Kohli’s ex-girlfriend, Izabelle Leite, reacted to a viral Instagram post that mentioned her along with cricketer’s wife Anushka Sharma, German influencer LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

Cricketer Virat Kohli has once again found himself in the spotlight after “liking” and then “unliking” a photo posted by a German influencer, who goes online as LizLaz. The screenshots of his interaction quickly went viral on social media, with users sharing memes and even tagging his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the comments section of the post. Following the controversy, the couple was spotted at Bengaluru airport and in Vrindavan, where they visited Premanand Ji Maharaj to seek blessings. 

Amid this, Kohli’s former girlfriend Izabelle Leite reacted to a viral Instagram post that mentioned her along with others who have been linked to the cricketer. 

Viral Instagram Post On Virat Kohli

The Instagram page shared a collage featuring Izabelle Leite, Anushka Sharma, German influencer LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur - all women who have been associated with Virat Kohli at different points in time.

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings In Vrindavan

Text on the collage read, “Nobody can deny that Virat Kohli’s taste in women is absolutely elite.”

The person who shared the collage also added a lengthy caption praising the cricketer’s personal choices. A part of the caption read, “One thing about Virat Kohli - the man clearly doesn’t miss, on or off the field. From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma… elite taste is just part of the brand.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALPHA CULTURE (@oc_alpha.culture)

Responding to the post, Izabelle Leite expressed frustration about the continued discussion of her past relationship with the cricketer.

She commented, “It’s been 12 years and counting. Why can’t people get over it?”

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Gets Big Praise From Tennis Icon Novak Djokovic: 'He’s The Reason I Started Following Cricket'

Izabelle Leite and Virat Kohli reportedly dated for nearly two years. The actress had earlier spoken about their relationship during promotions for her film Purani Jeans.

Avneet Kaur Virat Kohli Controversy 

This isn’t the first time Virat Kohli has faced attention over his social media activity. In 2025, he accidentally “liked” a post from a fan page dedicated to Avneet Kaur, which quickly sparked speculation online.

At the time, Kohli addressed the situation through a statement on Instagram:

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”



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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Instagram Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
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