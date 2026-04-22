Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai after a shoot. He was dressed casually and walking towards his car.
WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted In Mumbai After Deepika Padukone Announces Pregnancy
This is Ranveer Singh’s first public appearance after he and Deepika Padukone announced the arrival of their second child in a joint Instagram post.
- Ranveer Singh spotted in Mumbai post pregnancy announcement.
- Fans congratulate Singh on expected second child.
- Singh responds warmly, shaking hands with fans.
- Deepika Padukone announced second pregnancy April 19.
Ranveer Singh, who has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was spotted in Mumbai. The actor was snapped for the first time after his wife and actor Deepika Padukone shared the news of their second pregnancy on social media. Soon, the video went viral on social media and fans have been congratulating him in the comments section of the post.
Ranveer Singh Thanks Fans
Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai after a shoot. He was dressed casually in jeans and a red T-shirt and was walking towards his car with his staff. As soon as fans and photographers saw him, they began loudly congratulating him.
ALSO READ| Virat Kohli’s Ex Izabelle Leite Reacts To Viral Instagram Post After Cricketer ‘Liked’ German Influencer’s Pic
Ranveer responded with a smile, waved at everyone, and even shook hands with some fans to thank them. He appeared extremely happy and full of warmth.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy
On April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child in a joint Instagram post. Their daughter Dua was seen holding the pregnancy test, making the announcement even more special.
ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh In Adorable Post
View this post on Instagram
Deepika, Ranveer’s Work Front
Ranveer and Deepika first met in 2012 on the sets of a film. Their friendship soon turned into love. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in 2018. Their first daughter, Dua, was born in 2024.
Talking about work, Ranveer was recently seen in his blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2 and is currently working on several new projects. Deepika also continues to work actively in films and is expected to appear in several big projects in the coming years. A picture
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Where was Ranveer Singh spotted recently?
What was the reason for the fan's congratulations to Ranveer Singh?
Fans were congratulating Ranveer Singh because his wife, Deepika Padukone, announced their second pregnancy on social media.
How did Ranveer Singh react to the fans congratulating him?
Ranveer Singh responded with a smile, waved, and shook hands with some fans to thank them, appearing happy and warm.
How did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy?
They made a joint Instagram post where their daughter Dua was seen holding the pregnancy test, making the announcement special.