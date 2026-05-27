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HomeNewsIndia'There Are No Issues': AIADMK Factions Move Towards Truce After Rebel MLAs Meet EPS

'There Are No Issues': AIADMK Factions Move Towards Truce After Rebel MLAs Meet EPS

According to PTI, around 13 legislators accompanied Velumani during the meeting at Palaniswami’s residence.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rebel AIADMK MLAs met Edappadi K Palaniswami, pledging support.
  • Leaders submitted a letter to the Speaker for party unity.
  • Velumani stated differences were resolved, denying power-seeking accusations.

Factions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appeared to move towards reconciliation on Wednesday after rebel MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani met party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and extended support to his leadership.

According to PTI, around 13 legislators accompanied Velumani during the meeting at Palaniswami’s residence.

Former minister CV Shanmugam, who had earlier joined Velumani and other MLAs in supporting the TVK government, was notably absent from the meeting.

MLAs Submit Unity Letter To Speaker

Following the meeting with Palaniswami, Velumani, along with former minister C Vijayabaskar, supporting MLAs and senior leaders including Agri SS Krishnamurthy, met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

The leaders submitted a letter stating that they would function as a united party in the Assembly.

Vijayabaskar also withdrew his earlier request seeking recognition as the party whip.

‘Differences Have Been Set Right’

Speaking after the developments, Velumani said there was no split in the party and that the differences of opinion had been “set right”.

He said their intention was only to seek a review of the party’s electoral defeat and alleged that they had been falsely accused of seeking positions.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the AIADMK MLAs had submitted their petitions and that he would examine them before announcing a decision on Thursday.

Rift Deepened During Floor Test

The reconciliation effort comes after weeks of growing tensions within the AIADMK.

The faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani had extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing the AIADMK of carrying out “politics opposing DMK”.

The AIADMK had subsequently sought the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs for allegedly defying Palaniswami’s directives.

Party Invokes Jayalalithaa’s Legacy

Amid the reconciliation efforts, the AIADMK invoked the legacy of late leader J Jayalalithaa to underline the importance of party unity.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu Speaker To Reject MLAs’ Resignations As 4th MLA Set To Join TVK

In a message shared on social media, the AIADMK IT Wing quoted Jayalalithaa as saying that the party would continue to function solely for the welfare of the people, irrespective of how many centuries passed after her.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Siddaramaiah May Resign In 24 Hours, Congress MLA Claims

Before You Go

BREAKING: Mumbai Goregaon society faces row over cattle sacrifice permission, BJP protests reported

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent development has occurred within the AIADMK?

Rebel MLAs led by SP Velumani met with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and pledged their support, indicating a move towards reconciliation.

What action did the MLAs take after meeting with Palaniswami?

Following their meeting, Velumani, Vijayabaskar, and other MLAs submitted a letter to the Speaker stating their intention to function as a united party in the Assembly.

What did SP Velumani say about the party's internal situation?

Velumani stated that there was no split in the party and that any differences of opinion had been resolved. He also clarified their aim was to review electoral defeat, not seek positions.

What was the context of the recent tensions within the AIADMK?

Tensions had grown over weeks, with a faction supporting the TVK government during a floor test, which led to a request for the disqualification of rebel MLAs.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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AIADMK Truce There Are No Issues AIADMK Factions Rebel MLAs Meet EPS
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