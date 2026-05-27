'There Are No Issues': AIADMK Factions Move Towards Truce After Rebel MLAs Meet EPS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rebel AIADMK MLAs met Edappadi K Palaniswami, pledging support.

Leaders submitted a letter to the Speaker for party unity.

Velumani stated differences were resolved, denying power-seeking accusations.

Factions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appeared to move towards reconciliation on Wednesday after rebel MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani met party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and extended support to his leadership.

According to PTI, around 13 legislators accompanied Velumani during the meeting at Palaniswami’s residence.

Former minister CV Shanmugam, who had earlier joined Velumani and other MLAs in supporting the TVK government, was notably absent from the meeting.

MLAs Submit Unity Letter To Speaker

Following the meeting with Palaniswami, Velumani, along with former minister C Vijayabaskar, supporting MLAs and senior leaders including Agri SS Krishnamurthy, met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

The leaders submitted a letter stating that they would function as a united party in the Assembly.

Vijayabaskar also withdrew his earlier request seeking recognition as the party whip.

‘Differences Have Been Set Right’

Speaking after the developments, Velumani said there was no split in the party and that the differences of opinion had been “set right”.

No split; only differences of opinion, set right: AIADMK leader Velumani.



Met TN Assembly Speaker; withdrew petition seeking disqualification under anti-defection: AIADMK leader Velumani.



We wanted AIADMK poll defeat to be reviewed; falsely accused of desiring position:… pic.twitter.com/yKwJAThxgt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2026

He said their intention was only to seek a review of the party’s electoral defeat and alleged that they had been falsely accused of seeking positions.

Tamil Nadu | MLAs from AIADMK leader SP Velumani's camp have withdrawn the letter submitted to Assembly speaker JCD Prabakar to appoint their leader as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader and chief whip. The letter given by the EPS faction seeking action under the anti-defection… — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the AIADMK MLAs had submitted their petitions and that he would examine them before announcing a decision on Thursday.

Rift Deepened During Floor Test

The reconciliation effort comes after weeks of growing tensions within the AIADMK.

The faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani had extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing the AIADMK of carrying out “politics opposing DMK”.

Tamil Nadu | MLAs from AIADMK leader SP Velumani's camp have withdrawn the letter submitted to Assembly speaker JCD Prabakar to appoint their leader as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader and chief whip. The letter given by the EPS faction seeking action under the anti-defection… — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

The AIADMK had subsequently sought the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs for allegedly defying Palaniswami’s directives.

Party Invokes Jayalalithaa’s Legacy

Amid the reconciliation efforts, the AIADMK invoked the legacy of late leader J Jayalalithaa to underline the importance of party unity.

ALSO READ: AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu Speaker To Reject MLAs’ Resignations As 4th MLA Set To Join TVK

In a message shared on social media, the AIADMK IT Wing quoted Jayalalithaa as saying that the party would continue to function solely for the welfare of the people, irrespective of how many centuries passed after her.

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