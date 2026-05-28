Karnataka CM Change: Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign After Breakfast Meet; DKS Set To Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down, clearing path for D.K. Shivakumar.

Supporters celebrate Shivakumar's anticipated elevation to Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah reportedly seeks CLP meeting to formally elect successor.

Congress aims for smooth transition, exploring national roles for Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka is poised for a major political transition as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to step down on Thursday following directions from the Congress high command. His exit is likely to clear the path for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take charge as the next chief minister. Even before any formal announcement from the party, celebrations erupted among Shivakumar’s supporters across parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Party workers distributed sweets and burst crackers amid growing confidence that the senior Congress leader would soon assume the state’s top post.

The anticipated leadership change comes after weeks of intense internal discussions within the Congress and could bring an end to the prolonged power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar that has shaped Karnataka politics since the party returned to power.

Siddaramaiah Pushes For CLP Meeting

Despite indications that the transition has been finalised, Siddaramaiah is reportedly insisting on convening a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to formally elect his successor.

Political observers view the move as an effort to delay Shivakumar’s elevation and open space for alternative names to emerge. Leaders close to Siddaramaiah believe Home Minister G. Parameshwara could become a compromise candidate if consensus proves difficult, potentially making him Congress’ first Dalit chief minister in Karnataka.

Sources suggest Siddaramaiah ultimately agreed to step aside after intervention from Rahul Gandhi, whose backing has long been seen as crucial to the veteran leader’s political standing within the party.

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Loyalists Hint At Imminent Resignation

Speculation over Siddaramaiah’s resignation intensified after Congress MLA Ashok M. Pattan told reporters: “I think the Chief Minister may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM.”

Visible signs of transition were also witnessed on Wednesday as one of Siddaramaiah’s aides vacated his office, while several staff members reportedly turned emotional as the chief minister left for the day.

Before formally stepping down, Siddaramaiah is expected to host a breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues on Thursday morning, followed by a press conference. Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru late Wednesday, is also expected to attend the gathering.

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Congress Eyes Smooth Transition

The leadership shift gathered momentum after marathon discussions in Delhi involving Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah.

Rahul Gandhi is believed to have offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha berth along with a key role in national politics. However, the 77-year-old leader is reportedly reluctant to move to Delhi.