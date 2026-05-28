Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH

Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH

Salman Khan releases an emotional black-and-white version of ‘Main Hoon’ from Maatrubhumi on Eid, featuring Chitrangda Singh. The patriotic drama continues to build anticipation ahead of its release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan released a new black-and-white version of 'Main Hoon'.
  • This version emphasizes love, separation, and longing with co-star.
  • The song is from his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi'.
  • Anticipation for director Apoorva Lakhia's film continues to build.

Salman Khan marked Eid with a heartfelt surprise for fans, releasing a new version of the song Main Hoon from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. This latest version presents a more intimate and emotionally charged interpretation of the track, shifting the focus towards love, separation, and longing. Unlike its earlier release, the video has been shot entirely in black and white.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody

Salman Khan Treats Fans With Reprised ‘Main Hoon’ Song

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share the newly released music video, which also features his co-star Chitrangda Singh.

The newly released cut of the song shifts away from the vibrant visuals of the earlier version. Instead, it places emphasis solely on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, deepening the emotional weight of the narrative. The monochrome presentation reinforces the themes of distance and emotional conflict, offering a stark contrast to the colourful, earlier release.

The original version of Main Hoon, which had been released on Valentine’s Day, presented a broader emotional arc. It followed the journey of a soldier’s family, capturing both moments of togetherness and the quiet ache of separation when duty calls. The track, voiced by Shreya Ghoshal along with Ayan Lall, highlights the emotional sacrifices made by armed forces personnel and their families.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute

Growing Buzz Around Maatrubhumi

The latest release arrives at a time when anticipation around Maatrubhumi continues to build steadily. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was previously titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China before being retitled.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, the makers have yet to confirm a revised release date, keeping audiences waiting for further updates.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What special Eid surprise did Salman Khan release for his fans?

Salman Khan released a new, intimate version of the song 'Main Hoon' from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.

What is the new version of 'Main Hoon' about?

This version focuses on themes of love, separation, and longing, with a more emotional interpretation.

How does the video for the new 'Main Hoon' differ from the original?

The new video is shot entirely in black and white and emphasizes Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, unlike the earlier colorful version.

What was the original version of 'Main Hoon' about?

The original version, released on Valentine's Day, depicted a soldier's family life, showcasing togetherness and the pain of separation due to duty.

What is the status of Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi?

The film, previously titled Battle of Galwan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, has an unconfirmed revised release date after its initial April 17th schedule.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 May 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Chitrangda Singh ENtertainment News Eid 2025 Maatrubhumi Main Hoon
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH
Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH
Celebrities
WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute
WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor’s Late-Night Dance Video Sparks Buzz Over New Project With Rahul Mody
Celebrities
Bobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'
Bobby Deol Told Wife Tanya About Aashram's Intimate Scenes Before Anyone Else, Says 'She Is My Backbone'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CBI recreates crime scene in Tusha Sharma death case, questions husband and mother-in-law
Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured
Breaking: Mumbai Goregaon Society Row Over Cattle Sacrifice Setup Sparks Political Protest
BREAKING: Mumbai Goregaon society faces row over cattle sacrifice permission, BJP protests reported
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Questions CBSE Evaluation Contract, Targets Govt Over Student Future
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget