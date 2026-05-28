Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan released a new black-and-white version of 'Main Hoon'.

This version emphasizes love, separation, and longing with co-star.

The song is from his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi'.

Anticipation for director Apoorva Lakhia's film continues to build.

Salman Khan marked Eid with a heartfelt surprise for fans, releasing a new version of the song Main Hoon from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. This latest version presents a more intimate and emotionally charged interpretation of the track, shifting the focus towards love, separation, and longing. Unlike its earlier release, the video has been shot entirely in black and white.

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Salman Khan Treats Fans With Reprised ‘Main Hoon’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share the newly released music video, which also features his co-star Chitrangda Singh.

The newly released cut of the song shifts away from the vibrant visuals of the earlier version. Instead, it places emphasis solely on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, deepening the emotional weight of the narrative. The monochrome presentation reinforces the themes of distance and emotional conflict, offering a stark contrast to the colourful, earlier release.

The original version of Main Hoon, which had been released on Valentine’s Day, presented a broader emotional arc. It followed the journey of a soldier’s family, capturing both moments of togetherness and the quiet ache of separation when duty calls. The track, voiced by Shreya Ghoshal along with Ayan Lall, highlights the emotional sacrifices made by armed forces personnel and their families.

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Growing Buzz Around Maatrubhumi

The latest release arrives at a time when anticipation around Maatrubhumi continues to build steadily. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was previously titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China before being retitled.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, the makers have yet to confirm a revised release date, keeping audiences waiting for further updates.